ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail chains with too much inventory consider new way to handle returns

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vq3Tj_0gNNHTwR00

MIAMI (CNN) -- The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.

In recent weeks, some of the biggest store chains, including Target, Walmart, Gap, American Eagle Outfitters and others have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory of stuff ranging from workout clothes, spring-time jackets and hoodies to garden furniture and bulky kids' toys. It's costing them tons of money to store it.

Now add on to that glut another category of product that stores have to deal with: returns.

So instead of piling returned merchandise onto this growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them hang onto the stuff they don't want.

"It would be a smart strategic initiative," said Burt Flickinger, retail expert and managing director of retail consultancy Strategic Resource Group. "Retailers are stuck with excess inventory of unprecedented levels. They can't afford to take back even more of it."

Returned products are handled in a number of different ways, he said. Retailers take back merchandise from the customer, evaluate it, and if it's in good condition put it back on the shelf at the same or lesser price.

They can refurbish damaged returns and sell them for less or offload them to liquidators to resell. They also can sell returned products to foreign liquidators for sale in Europe, Canada or Mexico.

"Given the situation at the ports and the container shortages, sending product overseas isn't really an option," said Flickinger. Lastly, retailers can hire third party firms to handle all aspect of merchandise returns for them.

Each of these options, however, tack on additional costs for retailers, he said.

"For every dollar in sales, a retailer's net profit is between a cent to five cents. With returns, for every dollar in returned merchandise, it costs a retailer between 15 cents to 30 cents to handle it," said Flickinger.

There is one other option for retailers to address returns while avoiding more product bloat and that's to consider a 'returnless return,' said Steve Rop, chief operating officer with goTRG, a firm that processes over 100 million returned items annually for companies like Wal-Mart, Amazon and Lowe's.

Just keep it
Rop said his company's clients are 100% considering offering the "keep it" option for returns this year, although he wouldn't disclose if any of his customers have implemented the "Keep it" returns policy yet.

In some instances, when they determine it would be easier, some retailers advise customers to just keep or donate their return after issuing a refund.

"They're already discounting in stores to clear out products but, when there's heavy discounting, buyer's remorse goes up. People are tempted to buy a lot to only return it later," he said.

Refunding customers while simultaneously letting them keep their returns isn't a new practice, said Rop. "It started with Amazon several years ago," he said.

The offer makes sense for some types of products -- lower price-tier bulky items like furniture, kitchen appliances, home decor, baby chairs, walkers, strollers where it's costly for the retailer to cover the shipping cost for the return.

"Other products like kids' toys, footwear, towels, and bedding raise sanitary concerns when it comes to returns. It could also apply to these categories," he said.

Another concern with cheaper items: Stores typically discount returned products, so the amount of money they can make on an inexpensive return is miniscule -- and may not be worth the tradeoff, says Keith Daniels, partner with Carl Marks Advisors.

Still, a "keep it" policy has its own disadvantages, namely: Companies will need to ensure that they don't become victims of fraud.

"One thing retailers need to track and ensure is that customers that become aware of the [Keep it] policy do not begin to abuse it, by seeking free merchandise over a series of orders by getting a refund but getting to keep the merchandise," said Daniels.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
CNN

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them. In recent weeks, some of the biggest store chains, including Target (TGT) , Walmart, (WMT) Gap (GPS) , American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and others have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory of stuff ranging from workout clothes, spring-time jackets and hoodies to garden furniture and bulky kids’ toys. It’s costing them tons of money to store it.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Gas Prices#Europe#Target#American Eagle Outfitters#Strategic Resource Group
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
shefinds

Costco Just Gave An Update On Their Membership Fees

Costco recently gave an update on their membership prices. The store says that while a change in price can be expected in the future, their fees will remain the same for the time being—what a relief!. The popular, membership-based warehouse store has been making changes left and right recently....
RETAIL
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
67K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy