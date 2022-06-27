Firework Sales Booming In Tulsa Despite High Prices

Independence Day is just a week away. Despite rising costs, the fireworks industry is booming.

Workers said for this season, cakes are popping off the shelves, which are multiple packs of fireworks with one fuse for the big finale.

You can't miss the Kent Fireworks tent with a red, white, and blue cover lined with rows and stacks of all different types of fireworks.

Pepper Fish's family has owned the business for 18 years on their land on 49th near I-244 in Tulsa.

Last year, the stand sold out before the holiday, and she said she’s already seen a good turnout since opening last week.

"Our Brothers Cakes are very popular. They've been kind of flying off the shelves honestly this year. We do have other brands like Sky Bacon, Black Cat,” Fish said.

She said shipping costs have tripled, making the price of fireworks skyrocket.

Fish said because of that, family packs are a good option to get more bang for your buck.

On average, she’s seen families spend anywhere from $300 to $500.

There are also cheaper options for kids like swords that act as Roman Candles and emoji fireworks that double as a toy afterwards.

"I think for us, it's just seeing everybody smiling and being excited about picking up the products and getting to visit with the public is super fun,” Fish said.

Kent Fireworks is open each day through the Fourth of July.