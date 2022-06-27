ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase

By The Associated Press
WTAP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase. Akron police Capt. David Laughlin...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Akron Cops Fired 90 Shots at Slain Black Delivery Driver, Family Attorney Says

Family attorneys say Jayland Walker was shot at 90 times by Akron, Ohio, police as they pursued the 25-year-old Black man on Monday. With body-cam footage still under wraps, Walker’s family begged for answers Thursday after he was gunned down in what began as a traffic stop for a traffic-equipment violation. Police said Walker, a DoorDash driver, refused to stop then fired at officers during a brief chase. Even without seeing body-cam, however, family attorney Bobby DiCello said Thursday he plans to hold each of the eight cops involved—reportedly seven white cops, one Black—accountable. “I’m going to say this to any police officer who wants to avoid accountability: we will get to the bottom of what occurred,” he said.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Theft suspects strike employee with car, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify two suspects of aggravated robbery that took place on June 16 at the Lorain Avenue Marc’s. The suspects, one male and one female, hit an employee with their car in their attempt to flee, police...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

4 children, 2 adults injured during late-night crash on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a multi-vehicle crash that left at least a half-dozen people injured, including four children. Police and paramedics were first dispatched to the crash involving a car and van near the intersection of East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Police#Violent Crime#The Akron Beacon Journal#Ohio State Route 8#The Associated Press
Cleveland.com

Officials release ID of man killed by Akron police following chase

AKRON, Ohio — The identity of a man shot and killed by Akron police following a chase early Monday morning has been released. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says Jayland Walker, 25, was shot by officers in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Main Street in the Firestone Park neighborhood. The cause and manner of death have not been released.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby Police: Can you ID this shoplifting suspect?

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Police Department has looked to the public to assist in identifying a suspect of shoplifting. Police said that the woman was seen leaving in a gray or silver Chevy Malibu. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Willoughby Police...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Truck flips on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck flipped on I-90 Eastbound near W. 117th Street Thursday afternoon. The accident happened around 1 p.m. and police re-opened all lanes around 3:30 p.m. There are no other vehicles involved in the crash and the condition of the driver has not been released. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy