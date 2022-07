Martin Lawrence and Jamie Foxx were two of the biggest comedians in the 1990’s. They were both known for their comedic range and ability to play different characters, with Foxx showcasing his skills on In Living Color, and Martin on his own sitcom Martin. Two of their more popular characters, Wanda and Shenehneh were fan favorites and in a recent interview, Martin Lawrence revealed that the two characters were supposed to have a movie together.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO