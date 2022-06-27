ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyberattack hits Lithuania after sanctions feud with Russia

By Associated Press
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cyberattack temporarily knocked out public and private websites in Lithuania, the country’s Defense Minister said Monday, with a pro-Moscow hacker group reportedly claiming responsibility. A distributed-denial-of-service (DDOS) attack targeted a secure national data network....

