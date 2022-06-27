ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Linda Louise Fagan

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY - Linda Louise Fagan, 67, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Linda was born in Johnson City to the late John Daniel and Mildred Louise Chatman. In addition to...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Roxie Joan Bowman

JOHNSON CITY - Roxie Joan Bowman, 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at Lakebridge Health Care Center, in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022. To view the obituary or to send condolences to Roxie’s family please go to the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com. Snyder’s...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Edna Faye Hill Woodby

JONESBOROUGH - Edna Faye Hill Woodby, 75, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1946 in Roan Mountain to the late James & Sudie Whitehead Hill. She was retired from Easy Painter of Boones Creek after 24 ½ years. She loved feeding the birds, working in her garden, her flowers and cooking. She was a member of Hopson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years George Kenneth Woodby who passed away December 29, 2015, by a son Eric Woodby who passed away February 24, 2022 and 11 brothers & sisters.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Minnie Mae Barnes McGhee

It is with great sadness that the family of Minnie Mae Barnes McGhee announce her passing on June 28, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City, TN at the age of 89. She was born December 1, 1932, to the late Joseph L. Barnes and Bertha Bracken Barnes of Jonesborough. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Landon Barnes. She was a graduate of Boones Creek High School where she made many lifelong friends and was a member of Highland Church of Christ. Her first job was working at Shadden’s Store as a teenager. While in high school she met the love of her life, John B. McGhee, at the Appalachian Fair and they were married in 1950. Minnie Mae was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and her great grandson. She loved talking with them, about them, and looking at their pictures. She also enjoyed sitting outside in the swing enjoying a meal and said, "it tastes better outside”. She also loved telling fond memories of her childhood. Some of her favorites were when she and her mother would walk from their house to catch the train at Boone Station to go shopping and to visit her grandmother in Erwin and the dreaded walk back in her dress shoes. Minnie Mae was a very kind soul who never spoke unkindly of anyone. She loved visiting with her family and friends. Minnie Mae enjoyed listening and singing along to gospel music on the radio and TV and enjoyed watching old movies that her daughter in law would find for her.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Pierce Loyd Barley

JOHNSON CITY - Pierce Loyd Barley of Johnson City entered into rest at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center on June 28th surrounded by his family. Pierce, known as “Larry” to his friends, was born in Tobasco, New York on January 5th, 1936. He was a lifelong Baptist. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Heartland Express as a long-distance truck driver. He was fond of driving his Harley Davidson and playing practical jokes on his friends and family.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will conduct Sunday school services in the church at 9 a.m. Daniel McNeil will be the guest speaker for the 10 a.m. service. He is on the International Mission Board in southeast Asia and will share what God is doing in that part of the world. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Nita O. Webb

KINGSPORT - Nita O. Webb, 90, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Dale Cunningham officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kenneth Preston “Bull” Foster

ERWIN - Kenneth Preston “Bull” Foster, age 82, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A native of Erwin, Bull is a son of the late Carl and Bessie Lee (Sheehan) Foster. He was a member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church, where he served both in the choir and as a Deacon. Bull was employed by Nuclear Fuel Services as a Chemical Operator for more than 42 years. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed fishing, singing and Bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, Bull is preceded in death by two brothers: Newman Dexter Foster and Reginald Foster; two sisters: Edna Templeton and Bobbie Scott; and one infant child.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Aaron James Hiscutt

Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022. Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Campbell
Person
John Wayne
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 1

July 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, in a story first mentioned several days ago, The Comet gave more details: “Mrs. Robt. L. Taylor has been quite sick for several days with bilious fever but is very much better now. The Governor came home from Nashville Sunday and has been here ever since. The Governor will not go back till Mrs. Taylor is out of danger.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Alean Lowe Cooper

ELIZABETHTON - Alean Lowe Cooper, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the Hermitage Health Care after an extended illness. She was born April 13, 1938 in Johnson County to the late William & Doxie Fritts Lowe. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a Masters Degree in Early Child Hood Education in Georgia. Alean was a retired School Teacher having taught the 3rd grade at Oakcliff Elementary School in Doraville, Georgia. She was selected Teacher of the year in 1981 from Dekalb County, Georgia. She had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Elizabethton. Alean loved bowling, shopping and animals. She was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Church happenings

Brian Burchfield will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, on Sunday at 6 p.m. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Weber City Volunteer Fire Department to hold Fourth of July event

WEBER CITY – The volunteer fire department in Weber City will host its first-ever Independence Day celebration this weekend. The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department will host the free event on Saturday, July 2, at 5 p.m. at the former Food City location in Weber City. The main event...
WEBER CITY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Funeral Home
Johnson City Press

July 4th celebrations happening all over the Tri-Cities

This July 4th weekend is packed full of fun activities to celebrate the holiday. Celebrations will take place in Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi. Elizabethton kicks off Independence Day activities on Friday at the Covered Bridge Park with their monthly First Friday event that will include the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and live music by Big Son. Their annual Independence Day celebration will take place Saturday, also at the Covered Bridge, along with the weekly cruise-in show on Elk Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Red, White and Boom set for Saturday

Kingsport’s Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday with events all day long and night. The legendary rock band 38-Special headlines the concert. The culmination will end with the fireworks display. The day will start with the Red, White and Boom Four-Mile Race at 8...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Tusculum names campus minister

GREENEVILLE — A minister with more than 15 years of experience has been selected to assist Tusculum University students, faculty and staff with their spiritual growth. Dr. Chris Shumate, who most recently served as pastor of Oak Street Baptist Church in Elizabethton, has been named Tusculum’s campus minister. Starting July 1, he will direct and expand the university’s spiritual development opportunities and continue to grow the faith-based institution’s relationships with local churches.
TUSCULUM, TN
Johnson City Press

There they are Them America: Sullivan commissioners list worries over proposed scholarship for local titleholders

BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Johnson City Press

Fourth of July festivities abound

Whether you’re looking for outdoor fun, live music, food or fireworks, there’s plenty to choose from. Here’s a look at just a few of the festivities on tap in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for the Fourth of July holiday:. • Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield,...
DUFFIELD, VA
Johnson City Press

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain set for weekend show at Carter Fold

HILTONS, Va. — Northeast Tennessee native and “The Voice” alum Carson Peters will return to the Carter Fold Stage this weekend. Peters, along with his bluegrass band Iron Mountain, will perform at the Fold on Saturday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. The band’s last appearance at the...
HILTONS, VA
Johnson City Press

Shelter's accomplishments demonstrated by no-kill designation

News from the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter this week got puppy tails wagging and kittens purring. Press Staff Writer Sarah Owens reported that the shelter, with a 95% live release rate in 2021 for the animals brought into the facility, qualified as a no-kill shelter. The local shelter’s...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy