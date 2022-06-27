ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large crowd attends fundraiser for families of Bikeway crash victims

By Thom Randall The Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE GEORGE | About 800 people attended a fundraiser June 22 that raised thousands of dollars for the families of the victims of a recent fatal crash that occurred when a speeding motorcycle veered off Route 9 and struck a family strolling down the Warren County Bikeway. The fundraiser...

Witness recounts stabbing, shooting in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE | An encounter on Wednesday morning between a man with a knife and Saranac Lake police officers began with a stabbing in the street. Broadway resident Cody Sanford saw what happened and called police before the young man, whose name has not been released, reached Stewart's Shops. Sanford...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
South Glens Falls woman accused of forging COVID card

A woman from South Glens Falls is accused of forging a COVID-19 vaccination card. Under arrest is 46-year-old Angel Isaac. She allegedly provided a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to the South Glens Falls school system. NewsChannel 13 is waiting to hear back from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department on why...
Lake Placid PD warns of deadly drugs

LAKE PLACID | Lake Placid Police are warning of a bad batch of drugs in the Saranac Lake and Lake Placid areas. According to the Essex County Health Department, use of the drugs resulted in one overdose and one averted overdose in just a matter of days in late June.
Jaliek Rainwalker's adoptive grandmother hoping for closure in 2007 cold case

Jaliek Rainwalker's maternal adoptive grandmother was heavily involved in the search for her missing grandson. Barbara Reeley says she's grateful to the law enforcement searching the woods in Troy on Wednesday after receiving a tip. Speaking to NewsChannel 13 from her current home in Florida, she says she knows the...
Ballston Spa Man Drowns in Saratoga Lake

State police are investigating an accidental drowning on Saratoga Lake. Right before 7:00pm Tuesday, police were called for a report of an accidental drowning. A preliminary investigation determined that 35-year-old Carlos Gutierrez, of Ballston Spa, jumped off the back of a boat with no life jacket and struggled to stay above the water. He was later found in 18 feet of water.
Some residents forced to vacate Summit Towers in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several residents living at the Summit Towers in Schenectady have been forced to vacate their apartments the last few days. The temporary displacement comes as one side of the building has apparent exterior brick damage. Patricia Goodman, one of the residents who was ordered to vacate, voicing her frustration, “It’s difficult […]
Man accused of killing Shaker High student due in court

The man accused in the death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene was due in Albany County Court Thursday afternoon. Branden Rivera, 19, is charged in the shooting death of the Shaker High School student last May on Wilbur Street in Albany. Police say it happened during an attempted robbery after a...
Firework’s Displays in the County for the Holiday weekend and beyond!

Here is a line-up of Firework’s displays happening in the County over the Holiday Weekend and beyond. For a full list of events happening in the county, please check our Event Calendar HERE. Saturday, July 02, 2022. Amsterdam Mohawks Game, Shuttleworth Park, Crescent Ave, Amsterdam. After Game. Sunday, July...
Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
Tip on Greenwich boy missing since 2007 brings investigators to Troy

TROY - Nearly 15 years after Jaliek Rainwalker went missing, the search for him continued on Wednesday. Crews were out in Troy, searching for evidence that might lead them to the missing boy or the person responsible for his death. State police investigators searched 40 acres of a wooded preserve...

