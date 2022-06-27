ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighter Injured, 6 Displaced In Fire Sunday Night

A fire injured a firefighter and displaced six late Sunday night in San Francisco, fire officials said Monday. The 11:23 p.m. blaze broke out at a residence at 636 Moultrie St. The...

KTVU FOX 2

3-alarm commercial fire burning in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - A large commercial fire is burning in Vallejo Thursday evening, fire officials say. The fire is producing heavy smoke and is in the area of Broadway between Sereno and Tuolumne, and Sonoma between Yolano and Iffland, Vallejo Firefighters Association reported on Twitter. They first reported on the...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

1 Dead After Boats Collide in San Francisco Bay

One person died Thursday in a boat collision on the San Francisco Bay that resulted in one of the vessels spinning out of control, police said. The collision between a center console boat and a sailboat happened roughly 1 mile southwest of Angel Island, according to the United States Coast Guard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Fatally Shot In Lower Haight Neighborhood Thursday Night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man died following a shooting in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Rose Street. No arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police have not released...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

30 homes affected after water main break near Berkeley

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately 30 homes are affected after a water main break Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near Berkeley, police announced in a Nixle alert. The homes affected are located on the 600 block of Oberlin Avenue and 100 block of Arlington Avenue in Kensington, which is a census-designated place north […]
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

SUV drifts into bike lane, fatally hits pedestrian walking bike

FREMONT (BCN) A 71-year-old pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Fremont after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle while walking in a bike lane with a bicycle. A Fremont police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Driscoll Road and Carmen Street in the city's Mission San Jose District. According to police, the pedestrian was walking a bicycle in the bicycle lane in a southerly direction on the west side of Driscoll Road. The SUV driver, also 71, was driving on southbound Driscoll Road. The driver drifted into the bike lane and struck the pedestrian.
FREMONT, CA
SFGate

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Tuesday Dies Of Her Injuries

SAN JOSE (BCN) A female pedestrian struck by a car Tuesday night in San Jose has died of her injuries, according to a tweet early Wednesday from police. The collision was reported Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. at Leeward Drive and Arden Way by San Jose Police Department. The woman was...
SAN JOSE, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Fires cause evacuations in Emerald Hills

Fire crews scrambled to contain two fast-moving grass fires in the Emerald Hills neighborhood last week and issued evacuation orders near Woodside, Redwood City and unincorporated stretches. The fires, on the first day of summer, brought an ominous start to the Bay Area fire season. Crews were dispatched at 2:24...
EMERALD HILLS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Missing San Francisco Man Found Dead Near Lake Aloha

A San Francisco man who went missing in the Desolation Wilderness Tuesday was found dead. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office first responded to reports of an abandoned campsite near Lake Aloha, a smaller body of water near Lake Tahoe. Upon arrival, deputies discovered personal items, including a driver’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

July 1 brings big changes to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the new fiscal year upon us, and near the half-way point of 2022, big changes are coming to the Bay Area effective today, and KRON4 has all that you need to know. If you drive, you’ll be paying more for gasoline as the state’s gas tax rises an additional three […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Vegetation Fire on Former Golf Range Property in Antioch

At 2:14 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the area of E 18th and Vineyard in the City of Antioch. While responding, it was reported the fire was on the property where the former golf range was located. It was also reported that the trailer was on fire along with homeless coming from the field.
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Police Close Southbound El Camino Real Due To Traffic Collision

MENLO PARK (BCN) Police in Menlo Park have closed southbound El Camino Real for about 4-6 hours early Wednesday morning following a traffic collision. A news release from the Menlo Park Police Department advises motorists to avoid the area of the crash, which occurred near El Camino Real and Glenwood Avenue.
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

El Camino Real closed in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK (KRON) – Southbound El Camino Real was closed in Menlo Park and detour will required for several hours because of “a current traffic issue,” according to the Menlo Park Police Department. A vehicle crash near El Camino Real and Glenwood Avenue closed the thoroughfare between Encinal Avenue and Glennwood Avenue, the department told […]
MENLO PARK, CA
WGAU

Coyote spotted roaming the streets of downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — It seems to be summer vacation for San Francisco's coyotes, as one was spotted ditching the woods and taking to the city's streets for a downtown stroll. The coyote was captured on video in the city’s Laurel Heights neighborhood by Christian Calderon, who saw the animal on Euclid Avenue near Iris Avenue, according to ABC News affiliate, KGO.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Interstate 580 in Alameda County

Officials in Alameda County reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on I-580 on the morning of Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The traffic collision took place on eastbound Interstate 580 close to Castro Valley at approximately 7:20 a.m. Details on the Crash on I-580 that Left a...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

