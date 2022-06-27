Firefighter Injured, 6 Displaced In Fire Sunday Night

FREMONT (BCN) A 71-year-old pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Fremont after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle while walking in a bike lane with a bicycle. A Fremont police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Driscoll Road and Carmen Street in the city's Mission San Jose District. According to police, the pedestrian was walking a bicycle in the bicycle lane in a southerly direction on the west side of Driscoll Road. The SUV driver, also 71, was driving on southbound Driscoll Road. The driver drifted into the bike lane and struck the pedestrian.

