‘Full House’ Star Pushed to the Ground by LAPD Cop During Roe v. Wade Protest

Jodie Sweetin does not want her altercation with police to distract people from abortion rights.
The actress tried to shift the narrative back to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade after she made headlines for being shoved to the ground by Los Angeles Police Department officers at a pro-choice protest.
“People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her, and all of a sudden, it makes it more real,” Sweetin, 40, said while guest-hosting E!’s’ “Daily Pop” Monday, referencing her “Full House” character.
“And I hate that it takes people knowing someone, being someone that they recognize, for people...
