‘Full House’ Star Pushed to the Ground by LAPD Cop During Roe v. Wade Protest

By Adam Manno
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video shows a police officer shoving actress Jodie Sweetin to the ground during a pro-abortion protest on Saturday. The Full House and Fuller House actress was part of a demonstration taking place on a closed...

Comments / 6

Jerry Downie
4d ago

This makes the sixth time NewsBreak has run this story so seems like a phishing expedition enough already

Reply(1)
3
 

LOS ANGELES, CA
Jodie Sweetin
