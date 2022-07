In response to a suggestion made by Michael Bentolila when elevated to the position as Chief of the Aventura Police, the Department’s Community Advisory Panel was renamed the Community Ambassador Panel (CAP). While the mission of this volunteer team of residents did not functionally change, the new title more accurately reflects its overall effort to build and strengthen trust between the Aventura Police Department and the residents of the community. To achieve and reinforce that goal, the CAP sponsors and manages various events and outreach programs which serve to create and foster the bond between the citizens of the City of Aventura and the men and women of the police force who serve them.

