SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bit of dry air moved in aloft and will limit the number of storms we get today. We will still see storms around late in the day, just fewer of them. Most of today will be sunny and warm, as high pressure remains anchored off the Atlantic coast. This directs our wind out of the southeast and keeps us in the low 90s for a high temperature. The feels-like temperature will once again just crack 100.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO