Glen Arbor, MI

The 4 Must-Visit Restaurants of Sleeping Bear Dunes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a beautiful hike through the woods or an afternoon at the beach, put a cherry on top of...

My North.com

Enjoy Locally Made Wine with a Farm-to-Table Meal in Lake Leelanau

Nothing says summer like sipping wine and enjoying a fresh farm-to-table meal in Northern Michigan scenery. You can do just that this August at Leelanau Grown, the signature fundraising event for the Leelanau Children’s Center. Plan a trip to Lake Leelanau’s stunning Aurora Cellars Winery & Vineyard on August...
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
My North.com

Stunning Shingle-Style Seaside Cottage on Walloon Lake

This magnificent shingle-style home is as suited to its lot on Walloon Lake as it would be on the New England coast, where the classic 19th-Century style was born. Take a look inside + learn about the building resources below. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
WALLOON LAKE, MI
My North.com

Libby’s Picks: Events Happening This Weekend in Northern Michigan July 1-4

From kicking off the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City to yoga with a view at Bonobo Winery on Old Mission Peninsula, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, June 30 to July 4, 2022, selected just for you by our MyNorth & Traverse Magazine Office Manager extraordinaire, Libby Stallman.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
manisteenews.com

4 Michigan river trips sure to please any outdoor enthusiast

While Michigan is synonymous with its Great Lakes, its 51,438 miles of winding rivers provide ample opportunities for thrill-seekers and chill-seekers alike. Just a stone’s throw from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the aptly-named Crystal River in Glen Arbor offers paddlers a leisurely trip through glassy waters, with plenty of wildlife sightings along the way. You can bring your own kayak or canoe, or rent from Crystal River Outfitters.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Menu Monday: Polish Countryside Kitchen in Cedar

Kielbasa, pierogi, kapusta, and golabki….when you hear these words, you think of polish food, right?!. Today’s ‘Menu Monday’ features Polish Countryside Kitchen in Cedar, a food stand that offers traditional Polish food to those craving something a little more authentic. Run by owners Tom Koch and...
CEDAR, MI
recordpatriot.com

Unique items can be found at Forest Festival craft fair, marketplace

MANISTEE — Anyone looking for the quality artwork, crafts and unique collector type items will have two venues to find them during the Manistee National Forest Festival. The Manistee World of Arts and Crafts event that has been wowing people for nearly five decades with artwork and crafts to purchase.
MANISTEE, MI
traverseticker.com

Cast Iron Kitchen Coming To TC, Habibi Moving, Cut & Run Coffee/Coworking Space Opening; More Restaurant/Retail News

Cast Iron Kitchen is opening a Traverse City restaurant in the former McGee’s 31 space near Chums Corner, Habibi Middle Eastern Coney & Curry is moving to the Cherryland Center, new coffee shop and coworking space Cut & Run is opening in the Breakwater building in the Warehouse District, and numerous other businesses are on the move in The Ticker’s latest look at local restaurant and retail news.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traverse City waterfront hotel kicks off season of great outdoor dining spots

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Nothing says summertime chill in Traverse City more than relaxing outside - and bonus points if you can snag a spot by the water. The team behind the newly-renovated Delamar Traverse City hotel is loving their location along Grand Traverse Bay this time of year, and recently threw a garden party to celebrate the kick-off of their summer patio season.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
glenarborsun.com

Meet Fishtown’s charter fishermen

Captain Jimmy Munoz aboard his boat Cutter. Photo by Sandra Bradshaw. The beloved Up North destination we all know as Fishtown has been a commercial fishing spot since the late 1800s. Located in Leland at the mouth of the Leland River, which flows into mighty Lake Michigan, it’s a portal caught back in time—a collection of well-weathered old fishing shanties, fishing tugs and charter boats that are lined up along the Leland River. Here we can watch hundreds of years of continuous history oozing with charm that unfolds, day in, day out. Here, too, we can still see and feel a connection to the long tradition of fishing in the Great Lakes, a tradition far older than even the country we live in. Visitors from all over come to visit and fish here.
LELAND, MI
maxsservice.com

The National Cherry Festival: A Traverse City Tradition

Beginning on Saturday, July 2, the National Cherry Festival kicks off in Traverse City, filling eight days of summer fun in Traverse City. While many locals think they have a good grasp of the festival’s roots, you may be surprised at some of the interesting history of this incredibly popular Michigan tradition.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
glenarborsun.com

Tall Ship Madeline sails again on West Grand Traverse Bay

It has been well over two years since the Traverse City icon and Good Will Ambassador, the Tall Ship Madeline,gracefully sailed over West Grand Traverse Bay’s waters and beyond. The 55-foot ship, with a sparred length of 92 feet, was built between 1985 and 1990 by more than 165 Maritime Heritage Alliance (MHA) volunteers who gave over 40,000 hours to build the schooner, a replica of an 1840s commercial vessel that once sailed our local waters.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

25 Summer Events You Won’t Want to Miss This July 2022

From Michigan Legacy Art Park’s Summer Sounds Series to the return of the Traverse City Film Festival, here are the 25 Northern Michigan events you won’t want to miss this July. There’s something for everyone!. Summer Sounds Series // Thompsonville // July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

