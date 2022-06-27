The 4 Must-Visit Restaurants of Sleeping Bear Dunes

Captain Jimmy Munoz aboard his boat Cutter. Photo by Sandra Bradshaw. The beloved Up North destination we all know as Fishtown has been a commercial fishing spot since the late 1800s. Located in Leland at the mouth of the Leland River, which flows into mighty Lake Michigan, it’s a portal caught back in time—a collection of well-weathered old fishing shanties, fishing tugs and charter boats that are lined up along the Leland River. Here we can watch hundreds of years of continuous history oozing with charm that unfolds, day in, day out. Here, too, we can still see and feel a connection to the long tradition of fishing in the Great Lakes, a tradition far older than even the country we live in. Visitors from all over come to visit and fish here.

LELAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO