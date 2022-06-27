ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston's Frog Pond Spray Pool Reopens for the Season Tuesday

By Kate Riccio
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer in Boston is officially kicking off Tuesday, when the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens. The city is holding a celebration...

nbcboston.com

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Bear That Was Stranded on I-495 Median in Mass. Later Died

A bear that stopped traffic on Interstate 495 in southern Massachusetts last week later died despite efforts to save it. The bear had appeared to be injured and was stranded in a highway median in Raynham on June 23. The highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal tranquilized and moved to safety.
RAYNHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Meet Wizard and Tibbs, Two Puppies Looking for a Loving Home

It's almost time for the Clear the Shelters campaign, supported by NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, and NBC Sports Boston. It runs throughout the month of August. In the meantime, there are a lot of adorable pets looking for a forever home. Mercedes Townsend of the Northeast Animal Shelter...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

WATCH: Shark Spotted by State Police Helicopter Off Cape Cod

It's shark season on Cape Cod, and even the Massachusetts State Police are getting in on the action. A police helicopter went out on shark patrol this week, bringing along New England Aquarium scientist John Chisholm, and they spotted a shark about 50 yards from Provincetown's Race Point Beach, officials said.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
nbcboston.com

Sick Puppy Rescued Near Boston Cemetery Is Ready for a Forever Home

A sick puppy abandoned near a cemetery in Boston this month has recovered to the point that he's up for adoption. PJ the pit bull, also known as Pickles, is available to be adopted at MSPCA-Angell, the animal rescue said Thursday. The 5-month-old dog was found in a crate near...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Cape Cod Beach Closed Due to Shark Sighting

A Cape Cod beach was closed to swimming for an hour on Tuesday afternoon after a great white shark was spotted near shore. Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, Massachusetts, was closed from 1 to 2 p.m., according to the Sharktivity app. It's the latest of numerous shark sightings...
TRURO, MA
nbcboston.com

This Summer Looks ‘More Challenging' Than Last, Boston COVID Experts Say

Amid a rising tide of omicron subvariants and community immunity, Boston doctors say this summer will look a lot different than last. A lot has changed in a year. In June 2021, the delta variant was rapidly emerging as the dominant strain. Now, the omicron variant has taken over, with two new highly-contagious omicron subvariants on track to supersede it.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Guy Fieri Visits His Boston Restaurant, Proves Beantown Is Flavortown

Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown and Food Network star, caught up with our own Anna Rossi at one of his two Boston restaurants, Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar. He was celebrating his presence in Beantown at the restaurant overlooking the Boston Common as well as his other eaterie, Guy Fieri's Tequila Cucina, on Causeway St.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Contractor Completes 100,000-Square-Foot Cannabis-Cultivation Facility

A new 100,000-square-foot cannabis-cultivation facility for GreenCare Collective has been completed in Millbury. The building was constructed by Vantage Builders Inc. and is located at 12 Latti Farm Road in Millbury, just south of Worcester,. It will house cannabis cultivation, product manufacturing and a dispensary, the Waltham-based contractor said this week.
MILLBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Missing Elderly NH Man With Dementia, Last Seen in Mass., Is Found, Police Say

Police said an elderly New Hampshire man who suffers from dementia and was reported missing on Tuesday has been located after a search in two states. The 81-year-old had spoken to his wife on the phone at 5 p.m. Tuesday to say he was driving to Beverly, Massachusetts, for the evening, New Hampshire State Police said. Around 9 p.m., Exeter police received a report that he did not return home.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Cab Driver Attacked With Hammer by Teens Outside MBTA Station: Police

A group of teenagers attacked a cab driver with a hammer and spit on him at an MBTA train station in Boston Thursday night after breaking some Red Line train car windows, police said. Two of the teenagers were arrested at the station and a third has been identified, MBTA...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Arrests Made in Connection With Fatal October Shooting in Hyde Park

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood in October of last year, police said. Pierre Valbrun, 20, of Roxbury and Jonathan Thebaud 32, of Brockton, were arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Boston police said. Both were wanted on warrants for murder and accessory after the fact.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

‘Disgust with what they did’: Father of drummer beaten outside South Station speaks out

BOSTON (WHDH) - The father of a man allegedly beaten by four teenagers in Boston over the weekend said he wanted to see the youths charged in the assault punished. Three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old from Allston and South Boston have been charged with attacking Adam Neufell outside South Station Friday, sending him to the hospital with a broken nose and concussion among other injuries. The Worcester-based band Young Other, which Neufell drums for, said they had to cancel a tour because of his injuries.
BOSTON, MA

