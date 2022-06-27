Tanker rollover closes Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich for hours

BARNSTABLE – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Robert J. Leonard, (DOB 11/08/1953) of Fitchburg, was found Guilty of several offenses after a jury trial before the Honorable Edward F. X. Lynch, in the Barnstable District Court. The jury found Leonard guilty of Operating under the Influence of Liquor – 5th Offense, two counts of Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a License Suspended for OUI, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, Failure to Stop for Police, and Resisting Arrest. After trial, the Judge sentenced the defendant to 6 ½ years committed to the Barnstable County Correctional Facility with 10 years concurrent probation.
