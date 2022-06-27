Tanker rollover closes Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich for hours

CENTERVILLE - An afternoon of fun and fishing for young friends from New York Wednesday quickly turned tense when they watched a stranger jump off a bridge into the Centerville River near Craigville Beach."He was bobbing up and down in the water and then he went under, and I couldn't see him," Will Anagnos said. "I didn't really know what to do. I just pulled him out from under the water and then I brought him back to shore."Firefighters credit Will and his friends for saving the 15-year-old's life. Will's mother credits years of swim lessons, water safety, and his...

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO