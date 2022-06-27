ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tanker rollover closes Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich for hours

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – A tanker truck reportedly overturned on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 63 (Chase Road) in Sandwich shortly before 11:30 AM Monday. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off the highway...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Car crashes into house in Harwich

HARWICH – A car crashed into a house in Harwich sometime before 9 AM Friday. The vehicle reportedly struck the house at 473 Depot Street near the Dennis town line. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition may have led to the crash. Motorists should avoid the area.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Pickup truck rolls on roof on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A pickup truck rolled on its roof in Sandwich sometime before 11:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound between exit 63 (Chase Road) and exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). The driver was able to get out of the truck and was evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Three ambulances called to crash in Dennis

DENNIS – A traffic crash was reported about 4 PM Thursday on Route 28 at Trotting Park Road in Dennis. Three ambulances were called to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

One person seriously injured, Route 28 closed after two-vehicle crash in Dennis Port

DENNIS PORT – A two vehicle crash temporarily closed Route 28 in Dennis Port. The crash happened about 9 AM in front of the King’s Court Condos east of Shad Hole Road. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The other driver was treated and released at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#The Mass State Police#Cape Wide News
NECN

Teen Rescued From Water at Beach on Cape Cod

A 15-year-old who was having trouble swimming was rescued by three other teens at a beach in the Centerville section of Barnstable, Massachusetts Wednesday. Centerville Fire Department officials said the three teens, who are from Red Hook, New York, were fishing from the bridge when they spotted the victim struggling in the river near Craigville Beach. Two of the teens jumped off the bridge to help the swimmer while the third kept track of everyone in the water.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth DNR assists vessel taking on water

YARMOUTH – At approximately 8 AM on Monday, the Yarmouth Division Natural Resources received a call from United States Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England regarding a 36 foot vessel taking on water with two people on board. Yarmouth Natural Resources responded with Harbormaster vessels J-48 and J-49 from Lewis Bay and Bass River. The vessel in distress was located approximately two miles south of Point Gammon in West Yarmouth.
YARMOUTH, MA
iowa.media

THREE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19. THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Waltham Man Killed In I-90 Motorcycle Crash In Allston

A 54-year-old man from Waltham has died in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Boston, authorities said. Mark Ganong died after apparently losing control of his Harley Davidson and striking the median while traveling eastbound on the Mass Pike (I-90) in Allston around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Massachusetts State Police said.
WALTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Fitchburg man found guilty in OUI crash after chase in July 2020

BARNSTABLE – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Robert J. Leonard, (DOB 11/08/1953) of Fitchburg, was found Guilty of several offenses after a jury trial before the Honorable Edward F. X. Lynch, in the Barnstable District Court. The jury found Leonard guilty of Operating under the Influence of Liquor – 5th Offense, two counts of Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a License Suspended for OUI, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, Failure to Stop for Police, and Resisting Arrest. After trial, the Judge sentenced the defendant to 6 ½ years committed to the Barnstable County Correctional Facility with 10 years concurrent probation.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Broken utility pole causes large power outage in Chatham

CHATHAM – A broken utility pole and resulting primary wires coming down knocked out power to about 4,500 Eversource customers in Chatham. The incident happened shortly before noon Tuesday on Old Queen Anne Road near Captain Kendrick Drive. Eversource was called to make repairs. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Woman falls overboard at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman reportedly fell overboard into the water from MacMillan Wharf sometime around 2:30 PM Wednesday. Harbormaster personnel were able to quickly assist the victim from the water. EMTs responded and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Fire Retired Deputy Fire Chief Richard E. Hunter passes away

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Deputy Fire Chief Richard Hunter. Deputy Chief Hunter served the Town of Chatham for 36 years. He was hired as a Call Firefighter in April of 1975 and shortly thereafter was hired as a Career Firefighter in October 1975. He was promoted to the rank of Captain in 1976, and to Deputy Chief in July 2002. Deputy Chief Hunter retired in July 2011. Please keep Deputy Chief Hunter’s wife Sue, sons Travis and Tim (Chatham Firefighter), along with their families, in your thoughts during this difficult time.
CHATHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferry crossings canceled due to ‘generator issue’

The MV Nantucket remained in a slip in Woods Hole Thursday morning for its early morning crossings due to what Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll described as a “generator issue.”. Initially, an email blast went out to customers claiming the vessel had been diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
CBS Boston

Teens jump off bridge to save 15-year-old from drowning in Barnstable

CENTERVILLE - An afternoon of fun and fishing for young friends from New York Wednesday quickly turned tense when they watched a stranger jump off a bridge into the Centerville River near Craigville Beach."He was bobbing up and down in the water and then he went under, and I couldn't see him," Will Anagnos said. "I didn't really know what to do. I just pulled him out from under the water and then I brought him back to shore."Firefighters credit Will and his friends for saving the 15-year-old's life. Will's mother credits years of swim lessons, water safety, and his...
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

Zohaib Malik-Mohammad identified as 5-year-old boy pulled unresponsive from Cape Cod pond

As of Wednesday afternoon, Boston Children’s Hospital staff confirmed that Zohaib Malik-Mohammad is still in the ICU. A 5-year-old boy pulled unresponsive from a Cape Cod pond Sunday was identified on a GoFundMe page as Zohaib Malik-Mohammad. He was not breathing when he was discovered underwater at Snake Pond in Sandwich on Sunday evening. Bystanders and paramedics performed life-saving measures before taking the boy to Falmouth Hospital, the Sandwich Police Department said in a statement.
SANDWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy