Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

mega

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail , the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy , receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt.

For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers.

KATIE COURIC CALLS MATT LAUER'S BEHAVIOR 'GROSSLY INAPPROPRIATE' AFTER PREVIOUSLY OFFERING THE DISGRACED HOST SYMPATHY

Roquette looked like she was in a good mood, as she was smiling and interacting with others. It's unclear if the two sat next to each other.

The once-beloved star's fall from grace began on November 29, 2017, when his cohost Savannah Guthrie announced on air that he had been fired afrer NBC received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior ."

mega

Some NBC employees came forward, including Brooke Nevils , who claimed that the TV host raped her in his hotel room at the Sochi Olympics.

Following the allegations, Lauer responded, saying that their relationship was "extramarital, but consensual," and that their tryst was "the first of many sexual encounters between us over the next several months."

When Roque and Lauer split, she was awarded up to $20 million in assets and got the couple's Hamptons horse farm in Water Mill.

KATIE COURIC & SAVANNAH GUTHRIE SHARE AWKWARD MOMENT ON 'TODAY' WHILE DISCUSSING MATT LAUER, POWER DYNAMICS

mega

Despite the tough split, Lauer, who is now dating Shamin Abas , was spotted with Roque in 2021 when they attended the same event together.

These days, Lauer has been staying out of the spotlight and hanging out in the Hamptons.

"He just stays to himself, he doesn't really reach out to people very much anymore or engage them and so he's been losing touch with a lot of people," the insider explained to People .