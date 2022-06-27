ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cVax_0gNNCTY800
mega

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail , the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy , receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt.

For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers.

KATIE COURIC CALLS MATT LAUER'S BEHAVIOR 'GROSSLY INAPPROPRIATE' AFTER PREVIOUSLY OFFERING THE DISGRACED HOST SYMPATHY

Roquette looked like she was in a good mood, as she was smiling and interacting with others. It's unclear if the two sat next to each other.

The once-beloved star's fall from grace began on November 29, 2017, when his cohost Savannah Guthrie announced on air that he had been fired afrer NBC received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTusU_0gNNCTY800
mega

Some NBC employees came forward, including Brooke Nevils , who claimed that the TV host raped her in his hotel room at the Sochi Olympics.

Following the allegations, Lauer responded, saying that their relationship was "extramarital, but consensual," and that their tryst was "the first of many sexual encounters between us over the next several months."

When Roque and Lauer split, she was awarded up to $20 million in assets and got the couple's Hamptons horse farm in Water Mill.

KATIE COURIC & SAVANNAH GUTHRIE SHARE AWKWARD MOMENT ON 'TODAY' WHILE DISCUSSING MATT LAUER, POWER DYNAMICS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJ9Yp_0gNNCTY800
mega

Despite the tough split, Lauer, who is now dating Shamin Abas , was spotted with Roque in 2021 when they attended the same event together.

These days, Lauer has been staying out of the spotlight and hanging out in the Hamptons.

"He just stays to himself, he doesn't really reach out to people very much anymore or engage them and so he's been losing touch with a lot of people," the insider explained to People .

Comments / 112

Rich Blackman
4d ago

He did the right thing after he disgraced his marriage and family! He kept his mouth shut and laid low!

Reply(5)
80
island girl
4d ago

I bet his daughter is embarrassed due to all of the publicity of her daddy's fetishes. I'm glad Matt bit the dust. that today show hadn't missed a beat since he left.

Reply(9)
23
#fblessatlast#
4d ago

Learn to move on & accept things for what they are… Love your children as much as you hate one another…

Reply
34
Related
The US Sun

Today show’s Carson Daly gives major update on marriage to wife Siri after she served him with ‘sleep-divorce papers’

TODAY show host Carson Daly gave an update about his marriage on Friday's show after previously revealing he and his wife had a "sleep divorce." Carson, 48, told viewers about he was continuing the successful "sleep divorce" with his wife Siri, 41, a Today Food contributor, which reportedly first began when she was pregnant.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status On Her Return To 'GMA'

This story was updated on 06/21/22 to reflect Robin Roberts’ latest comments about Amber Laign’s cancer diagnosis. Robin Roberts gave a candid and emotional update on girlfriend Amber Laign’s “challenging week” amid her ongoing cancer battle during the host’s return to ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, June 20th. After taking off to go on vacation in Key West, Florida, with her longtime partner, Robin returned to the set of the popular morning series to deliver her signature “Morning Message and Prayer.” Robin offered heartfelt thanks to her loyal fans for understanding her very important reason for stepping away from the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lauer
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Katie Couric
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today Show#Nbc#Disgraced#The Daily Mail
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Demi Moore Involving Herself Too Much With Bruce Willis Following Actor’s Diagnosis? Here’s The Truth

Demi Moore is allegedly involving herself too much with her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ life. Demi MooreORIFLAME COSMETICS / Wikimedia Commons/ CC BY. According to Globe, Moore is worried about Willis especially after he was diagnosed with aphasia. However, the actress also seems to be forgetting the fact that Willis has a different partner now.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Morning Show Host Reveals Engagement Live on Air

BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood revealed live on the air that she is now engaged, 14 years after divorcing her first husband. On the May 23 episode of BBC Breakfast, at the end of the weather forecast, host Sally Nugent suddenly remarked, "I'm a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don't know how you're managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol."
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Host Goes Under the Knife in Surgery for Back Pain

Today host Carson Daly is back to work after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. Stepping back into Studio 1A on Thursday, Daly opened up about the procedure he underwent to help his "chronic lower back pain, telling viewers and co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker that he is feeling much "better" after undergoing a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.
YOGA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

74K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy