Suspicous death investigating underway in Gravois Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man found wounded by officers in south St. Louis died overnight Friday. Officers found a man dead on the ground next to a parked car around 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russell next to the Compton Hill Reservoir near Interstate 44. Police said the man was shot in the back of the head. Homicide investigators do not have any suspects as of now.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood for a crash involving an ambulance Thursday morning. The crash happened just past 9:30 a.m. on Hall Street and Adelaide Ave in the North Riverfront neighborhood. It is unclear if anyone was injured or what led up to the crash.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – New details have been released following a fiery crash in Florissant Monday morning where a 13-year-old driver survived but three other children were killed. The 13-year-old driver is being held at the St. Louis County Family Courts on three counts of involuntary manslaughter. Investigators with the Florissant Police Department revealed […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonya Musskopf is overcome by heartbreak all over again. “I just don’t know what I’m going to do. I just don’t know what I’m going to do,” she cried. “This pain is soul-crushing, and I’m sorry to my daughter. I’m sorry that everybody let her down.”
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly pulled out a gun at an officer while at a north St. Louis gas station late Wednesday night. Just before 9:30 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a Ford 250 seen in the Walnut Park West neighborhood that was wanted for felonies. The 32-year-old driver parked at the gas pumps at a gas station on Goodfellow and went inside. He was then approached by officers as he exited the building.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man and two women who they say used stolen debit and credit cards to buy gift cards at stores in South County. The suspects were captured on surveillance camera. Police tell News 4 that the man targeted older women as they shopped. When they were not paying attention, he took their wallets from their purse. Authorities say he then went to the Sam’s Club location on Lemay Ferry and used stolen debit and credit cards to buy gift cards.
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with a June 14 shooting outside a retirement center in Town and Country. Christian L. Fredrick of St. Louis was charged with assault, robbery and armed criminal action. Police allege he shot a 20-year-old man in the 13000 block of South Outer Forty Road near the Delmar Gardens Villas West Retirement Community the afternoon of June 14. The victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot three times and was listed in critical condition but survived the shooting. He was put in a medically-induced coma and eventually woke up.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating two carjackings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. 5 On Your Side talked to the victims of the first one, who were on their first date. They said after they pulled into a parking lot at 13th and Russell in Soulard, four people wearing masks jumped out of a car and pulled out handguns.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man will serve time for being caught with drugs and guns three times. Statements show Carlos Bell admitting to being caught twice with a gun and three times with fentanyl or marijuana in a three-month period. On Sept. 8, 2020, police arrested him and found drugs and a loaded gun with a large capacity magazine on the front seat of his car.
Comments / 3