It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO