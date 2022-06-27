ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Looking at the Eagles biggest offseason standout

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles shook things up in the NFC after a blockbuster trade that saw A.J. Brown traded away from the Titans to Philadelphia for a first-round pick.

The move adds another standout weapon for Jalen Hurts and the trickle-down impact of production should help DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal flourish as well.

Watkins was already headed for a breakout campaign, and ESPN’s Tim McManus just named the third-year wideout as the Eagles’ biggest offseason standout, and under-the-radar player to watch heading into training camp.

The third-year wideout made some splash plays this spring, including a 40-plus yard touchdown catch during OTAs that prompted quarterback Jalen Hurts to break out in dance. The bulk of the buzz on Watkins, though, is coming from the coaching staff and management. They talk him up every chance they get, believing he has the tools to be a highly productive receiver. Finding targets for him could be the biggest issue with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert all needing the rock, but Watkins is going to be in the mix. — Tim McManus

Watkins has quickly surpassed Jalen Reagor on the depth chart, and it’ll be on both Shane Steichen (OC) and Nick Sirianni (HC) to keep him engaged in the offense with creativity.

Watkins should face the opposition’s third-best cornerback or cover guy, providing plenty of opportunities to be on the receiving end of deep balls from Jalen Hurts.

