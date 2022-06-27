ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

79-year-old motorcyclist goes off-road, dies in crash

By Justin Glowacki
 4 days ago

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 79-year-old woman died on Sunday after she crashed her motorcycle in Pike County.

Officials said the crash happened in the 1480 block of Route 590 as the operator went onto the shoulder and made contact with a large rock.

Coroner called to hospital after multi-crash

Law enforcement said the rider was able to stay upright, but she continued straight into an embankment and struck a tree and rock causing her to go over the handlebars. Police believe the tree dislodged the operator’s helmet.

The Lackawaxen Fire Department was the first one to arrive on the scene and performed life-saving measures with negative results.

Fuzz Eldred
4d ago

Going out riding at that age is amazing 👏 may she R.I.P. and prayers 🙏 to her family!!

