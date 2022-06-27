Meet the head of Vermont's newest bank

WATERBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police marked its 75th anniversary on Friday, as agency leadership commemorated the birth of the organization and looked toward its future. The agency was formed on July 1, 1947, following the disappearance of Paula Jean Welden, an 18-year-old Bennington College student who vanished the year before. When local officials were unsuccessful in pursuing the case, they called in state police investigators from Connecticut and New York because Vermont had no similar agency.
