Meet the head of Vermont's newest bank

By Michael Cusanelli
mynbc5.com
 4 days ago

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — What was the last time Vermonters saw a...

www.mynbc5.com

mynbc5.com

UVM budget proposal includes significant rate increases

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Medical Center submitted its fiscal year 2023 budget on Friday as the network works to stabilize its finances. The budget includes a proposal to the Green Mountain Care Board for commercial rate hike increases of 19.9% for the University of Vermont Medical Center, 14.52% for Central Vermont Medical Center and 11.45% for Porter Hospital.
BURLINGTON, VT
thenewzealandtimes.com

Another look: Vermont ski town secures $62 million in funding after pandemic-spurred growth

I wrote earlier this month (“In Pandemic, One Vermont Ski Town Found An Economic Growth Catalyst”) how the fortunes of the quaint ski town of Killington, Vermont, have improved since the pandemic began. of Covid. Working from home took off nationwide, increasing year-round residents and spending in the resort town; outdoor recreation has gained in appeal; and property prices soared on limited supply. The same pandemic that cast a cloud over the region two years ago has become a catalyst for long-stalled infrastructure plans and new property investment in the villages.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Botanists visit Vermont’s newly discovered rare orchid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An incredible find in Vermont has botanists celebrating. A federally threatened species of orchid that hasn’t been confirmed in Vermont since 1902 was recently found in Chittenden County. To protect the population of small whorled pogonias, officials won’t say exactly where they were found.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices ease back to $4.93

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell 4 cents this week to $4.93 per gallon, as gas in general has come down the last two weeks, when they peaked at $5/g, if only slightly. Gas prices were $4.71 a month ago and $2.99 a year ago. The US price today is $4.84, down 10 cents for the week.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Central Vermont transitional housing shelter is just weeks away from opening its doors. The Welcome Center is located along the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin where the former Twin City Motel used to be. The $5.5 million shelter will provide rooms and services to 35...
BERLIN, VT
mynbc5.com

Can you buy and use fireworks in Vermont?

Independence Day is just around the corner, and many Vermonters will be turning their gaze skyward over the holiday weekend to see the many spectacular fireworks displays happening across the state. But what does the law say when it comes to purchasing and setting off fireworks in your own backyard?
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont

The University of Vermont Health Network is asking regulators for a double-digit rate increase across its Vermont hospitals. After two years of the pandemic, the Vermont national guard has stopped its COVID-19 mission which helped vaccinating and testing during the pandemic. Rats infiltrate Essex Junction neighborhood. Updated: 16 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont, New York fireworks 2022: Where to see fireworks this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Independence Day is just around the corner, and both Vermonters and New Yorkers will have plenty of opportunities this year to celebrate America's birthday with fireworks, parades and more. We've compiled a list of some of the biggest events happening in the Champlain Valley and beyond...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police commemorates 75th anniversary

WATERBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police marked its 75th anniversary on Friday, as agency leadership commemorated the birth of the organization and looked toward its future. The agency was formed on July 1, 1947, following the disappearance of Paula Jean Welden, an 18-year-old Bennington College student who vanished the year before. When local officials were unsuccessful in pursuing the case, they called in state police investigators from Connecticut and New York because Vermont had no similar agency.
WATERBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Mount Abe grad lured back to the Green Mountains

Thomas Dickerson just might be at the frontline of a trend reversing the all-too-familiar trend of young people growing up in Vermont then leaving for greener pastures elsewhere. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Memorial service for Essex's Addi Carroll

Authorities say the Austin woman accused of murdering Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson has been captured in Costa Rica after a 7-week search. Solar panels are being repaired after wind damage. Update on the Manchester N.H. shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Repairs begin on the solar panels on Burlington City...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont and New Hampshire cutting fireworks displays due to shipping costs

LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
LEBANON, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Wake boats causing controversy in Vermont

Richmond, VT — Wake boats have caused a wave of controversy in Vermont, as a petition was submitted in early March to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, calling for new rules about their use. The citizen group coined “Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes” who submitted the petition are centering around the idea that wake boats are hurting both the environment around smaller lakes and the water quality itself.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Newly signed laws in Vermont and how they can affect you

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Newly signed laws in Vermont have officially taken effect. Some expand equality for Vermonters. Others increase mental health services in schools and also in place, new regulations for those looking to purchase firearms. Leaving lingering questions from some retailers like Jim Dattilio, owner of Dattilio's Guns...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

All aboard! What it’s like to ride the Ethan Allen Express

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In one month, Amtrak expands its service to Vergennes, Middlebury and Burlington. We wanted to find out what it’s like to ride the train. I hopped on the Ethan Allen Express in Albany, New York, earlier this week. I had the chance to ride the train, speak with passengers and get the full Ethan Allen experience ahead of its expansion to more Vermont cities.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Is home-composting cause of Essex Junction rat problem?

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - One Essex Junction neighborhood is dealing with an influx of rats. Those living there say they’ve been seeing more than ever in the past year and it may be linked to home-composting. Essex Junction Health Officer Jerry Firkey says there has been four reports...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Direct Amtrak trips from Burlington to NYC to begin on July 29

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Travelers from Burlington only have to wait 30 more days to take a direct route to New York City by train. Wednesday marked the final countdown to the end of a transportation project that has cost about $110M. The Ethan Allen Amtrak train will leave the...
BURLINGTON, VT

