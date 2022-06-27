Meet the head of Vermont's newest bank

I wrote earlier this month (“In Pandemic, One Vermont Ski Town Found An Economic Growth Catalyst”) how the fortunes of the quaint ski town of Killington, Vermont, have improved since the pandemic began. of Covid. Working from home took off nationwide, increasing year-round residents and spending in the resort town; outdoor recreation has gained in appeal; and property prices soared on limited supply. The same pandemic that cast a cloud over the region two years ago has become a catalyst for long-stalled infrastructure plans and new property investment in the villages.

