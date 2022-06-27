ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas security guard fatally shoots woman after being hit by her car

fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was shot and killed by a security...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 28

Rene
4d ago

If she indeed drove that vehicle into those officers than they were justified.... I'm just curious as to why only one shot? Any other time they are unloading and re loading on a suspect!

Reply(7)
7
j walker
4d ago

dam if she did that on purpose well she had it coming but there's always two sides to a story an can't wait to hear this one

Reply(1)
3
BORIEGARD
4d ago

Do not drive your car into anyone, especially if they have a GUN.

Reply(2)
13
 

fox4news.com

Two men arrested after dropping off gunshot victim and fleeing from police

DALLAS - Two men were arrested after police said they dropped off a mortally wounded man at a Dallas hospital. On Wednesday night, a man suffering a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff. The victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, soon died due to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting that left 21-year-old man dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.At approximately 11:25 p.m. June 29, police were called to Methodist Dallas Medical Center after 21-year-old Lorenzo Demarcus Perez was dropped off with a gunshot wound.Officials said Perez was dropped off by unknown males and died a short time later due to his injuries.The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX
klif.com

Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Looking for ‘Armed and Dangerous' Man Wanted for Murder

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Alexander Carillo, a wanted man considered armed and dangerous. Police said Carillo is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Sebastian Pulido on April 25, 2022. Carillo, who is considered armed and dangerous, is 19 years old and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting shuts down parts of I-35 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A shooting has shut down parts of I-35. The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. on June 30 in the southbound lanes near Risinger Road in Fort Worth.The victim, a man, has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Updated: Couple found dead inside area apartment identified, children with CPS

Police responding to a welfare check Wednesday found two young children under age 5 inside an apartment near Vickery Meadow with their dead parents, Jimena Iliannid Nunez Sandoval, age 24, and David Deshawn Stewart, age 27. Dallas police say they did respond to a midnight call of gunshots on Sunday,...
fox4news.com

Dallas police seek murder suspect

DALLAS - Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find a 56-year-old man accused of a murdering a man earlier this month. Curlee "Lee" Jobe shot and killed William Glen Wright, 57, on June 6, according to police. Police said Jobe should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment. A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot. Police said the two children are under the age of five. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.This story is developing.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Victim Dies in Dallas Triple-Homicide

A third person is dead following a shooting at a North Dallas apartment complex last month. Zamaurius Debase, 24, is the third victim to have died after someone opened fire on the morning of May 27 at The Timbers apartments. According to Dallas Police, officers arrived at the complex at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas man arrested after allegedly stealing 5 Amazon trucks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a nearly three month search, Dallas police located and arrested a man accused of stealing five Amazon trucks earlier this year.Police said that on June 30, 2022, officers with the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit arrested Mical Ford, 36, on several warrants.In addition to a parole violation, Ford was charged with four felony counts of theft of property, two counts of robbery, and unlawfully use of a motor vehicle.Ford carried out the thefts with Nakemia Bryant, 42, who was arrested in March. The pair are accused of stealing five Amazon trucks carrying packages worth over $15,000. Police allege that one of the drivers was assaulted by the pair.Officers had been searching for Ford since March and were finally able to locate and take him into custody thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.Ford is being held at the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police defend response to double homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police are being pressed for answers after two small children were left in a northeast Dallas apartment for several days following their parents' murders.Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, was found murdered in the apartment along with her children's father David Deshawn Stewart, 27.Sandoval's relatives told CBS 11 that a neighbor called police after hearing gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments Sunday night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until Wednesday."She heard scuffling in the apartment," said Sandoval's sister-in-law Lizette Faz. "She heard David screaming. She couldn't understand what he said, but she heard gunshots."Just hours earlier, the family...
DALLAS, TX

