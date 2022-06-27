ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Local stylist shares what to wear to the Waterfront Blues Festival

By Emma Jerome, Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOKuQ_0gNNAKvF00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With the Waterfront Blues Festival just fours day away, those attending should start planning their outfits!

But finding the middle ground of style and comfort in the summer can be a little tricky.

Kohr Explores: Hotel in Astoria offers picture perfect getaway

Local stylist Candace Molatore joined AM Extra to share her blues fest fashion tips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Astoria, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
thenewzealandtimes.com

Take a quick and tasty trip to the oldest city on the West Coast

Pier check-in On a recent weekend after a month of volunteering at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Cape Disappointment State Park, my husband and I took the road and crossed the vast Columbia River to the big city, aka Astoria, Ore. This deep-water port is particularly busy at...
ASTORIA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Waterfront#Stylist#Local#Nexstar Media Inc
coolcleveland.com

Pink Martini Brings Its Eclectic Jazz/Pop/Easy Listening Music to Cain Park

For more than 25 years, music lovers with wildly eclectic, international tastes and a keen, sophisticated sense of the absurd have reveled in the music of Pink Martini. The mini-orchestra was started by classically trained pianist Thomas Lauderdale in Portland, Oregon in 1994, originally to write & perform music for political fundraiser, mostly for progressive causes. He began to write material with a former Harvard classmate China Forbes, who now often serves as the band’s vocalist and co-produces their albums with Lauderdale. That material dips its toes in classical, jazz, Latin, pop and even the once-reviled, now often lionized genre of easy listening music.
MUSIC
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News’ Blues Fest Forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival is returning to Tom McCall Waterfront Park this Fourth of July weekend – so how should you prepare for the weather? Joseph Dames has the details in the forecast above.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel 6000

Experiencing Fine French Chocolate In Portland

Ashley discovers “fine, French chocolate” with the founders of Chocolate. The co-founders walk her how to savor the chocolates like a fine wine and talk about the sourcing, the research, and the experience they hope to achieve with every bite. For more information visit: Chocolat-e: Gourmet Chocolate Bars...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Sturgeon fishing on the Columbia River

Oregon anglers are blessed with opportunities to catch varieties of fish — salmon, trout and warm water species like bass and walleye. But when it comes to size, degree of difficulty and eating quality, nothing beats sturgeon. And one place to look for them is in the Columbia River near Astoria.
ASTORIA, OR
clarkcountylive.com

Friday Night Cruise-Ins are Back

Alderbrook Park Friday Night Cruise-Ins are back. Get your motor running, and head out to… the Park. Gates open at 4:00 pm, and the event ends at dusk. Their pool may be open depending on the day’s staffing, as well as Pedal Boats, Bounce Houses, Two Snack Shacks, a Beer garden, Train Rides, Mini Golf, and much more.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
KGW

Controversial LIV Golf hosted glitzy draft party at Portland nonprofit

PORTLAND, Ore. — LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed golf league, kicked off its first U.S. event with a glitzy gala at a Portland nonprofit. The LIV Golf Portland Pro Am Pairing Party was held at The Redd in Southeast Portland’s industrial district. The event space is owned by the environmental nonprofit Ecotrust.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Portland’s Roller-Coaster Weather Walloped Strawberry Season This Year

In late April, Megan Hallstone of Sauvie Island’s Columbia Farms walked out to her family’s strawberry fields to check the plants for flowers. Typically, strawberries ripen six weeks after blossoming, little white flowers halo-ing a yellow core. When she didn’t see blooms, she knew the berries would be late. As the cold, wet weather continued from April into May, she watched green berries emerge from the plants, but the downpour kept them from reddening. Berries can ripen without a lot of sun, but it takes longer and the fruit isn’t as sweet. Instead, berries taste, well, like rain.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy