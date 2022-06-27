ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Stephen McClure, Sr

By Bren Yocom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen McClure Sr., age 60 of Hope, Arkansas passed...

Vernon Ewin

Mr. Vernon C. Ewin, age 98 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 30, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas,. Visitation will be Wednesday July 6, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main St. Hope, Arkansas 71801. Funeral service will be 10:00am Thursday July 7, 2022, 10:00am at Brazzel/Oakcrest...
HOPE, AR
Barbara Sampson

Ms. Barbara Sampson, age 68 of Prescott, AR went to be with the Lord on June 29th, 2022. She was a member of Missionary Grove Baptist Church of Nubbin Hill. Barbara was born August 15, 1953 to D.S. and Mildred Hill in Gold Beach, Oregon. She worked as a CNA and was a loving caregiver to family members and friends over her lifetime.
PRESCOTT, AR
Dr. Mike Finley

Dr. Mike Finley, age 69 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Sunday June 26, 2022, in Orange Beach Alabama. Dr. Finley is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and George Finley. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Nancy Finley; a brother, Dennis Finley and wife Louanne of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Angela Rose of Hot Springs,AR; four children, Chris Finley and wife Heidi of Fort Mill, SC; Kyle Finley of San Francisco, CA; Ashley Moritz and husband Billy of Hope,AR; and Michael Tolleson and his wife Lauren of Hope, AR.
HOPE, AR
Gladys Smith

Mrs. Gladys Smith, age 85 of Stamps, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday June 29, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be 1:00pm to 2:00pm Monday July 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Stamps. Funeral service will be 2:00pm Monday July 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Stamps with burial...
STAMPS, AR
Local leaders, Tyson execs and managers cut ribbon at new feed mill near Fulton

Ribbon was cut this morning at the official opening of the new Tyson Foods $65 million feed mill, located on Highway 195 between Fulton and Washington. Several Tyson executives, managers, Hempstead County and Hope leaders were present. “It’s a great day,” said Hempstead Economic Development Corporation president Steve Harris during...
FULTON, AR
Lions Club install new officers for 2022-23, name award winners

The Hope Lions Club recently held its annual Introduction of Officers at Hempstead Hall. The new officers were installed and sworn in by Lions District 7-L district Governor Rene Roberts. They will be Dr. Charles Looney, First Vice President Steve Montgomery, Second Vice President Milko Smith and Third Vice President...
HOPE, AR
UAHT Graduates Receive Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speakers Series Scholarships to TAMUT

Jacob Carnes and Maria Galvan Labrada, University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana graduates, were recently selected as recipients of the Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speakers Series Scholarship. The Farmers Bank Distinguished Speaker Series event raises scholarship money for students who graduate from the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College and wish to complete their bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
La Mangonda celebrates their homemade ice cream with ribbon cutting

La Mangonada Neveria & Snacks held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony this morning to celebrate the opening of Hope’s new ice cream parlor. La Mangonada proprietors Alejandra and Javier Aguirre were joined by family and friends, as well as representatives from various Hope organizations, for the momentous occasion. Mayor Don...
HOPE, AR
Prescott lights up the night sky with Firework Celebration

Prescott’s Firework Celebration took place last night at the Prescott High School Football Stadium with numerous spectators sitting in the stands, as well as many of the surrounding streets to watch the show. Children and adults of all ages displayed awe and excitement at the dazzling sparkles and shimmers shooting across the night sky. In addition to the spectacular light display, participants enjoyed tasty treats from Hurricane Henry’s Shaved Ice and the Lions Club stand. For his third year, Jerry Hightower set off the fireworks for the crowd, and he said there were 154 cakes (groups of fireworks) to provide a great show for Prescott citizens. The Prescott Fire Department (PFD) was on the scene, as well, to provide backup and safety measures. Multiple local residents expressed appreciation for the city, the chamber, the school, the Hightower family, and the PFD for this fun and family-friendly Independence Day Celebration, and many of the kiddos said their favorite part of the night was, of course, the fireworks show.
PRESCOTT, AR
Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Seeking Large Watermelons

The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is seeking record size Watermelons for the 46th Annual Watermelon Festival. Are you or someone you know growing the record winning watermelon? These watermelons will be weighed and auction off during this years Watermelon Festival August 11th-13th. Chamber Director Christy Burns stated, “We can not wait to see how big the Watermelons will be this year!” “The Watermelon Weigh-In and Auction are very exciting events at the festival.”
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR

