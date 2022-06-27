Stephen McClure, Sr

Dr. Mike Finley, age 69 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Sunday June 26, 2022, in Orange Beach Alabama. Dr. Finley is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and George Finley. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Nancy Finley; a brother, Dennis Finley and wife Louanne of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Angela Rose of Hot Springs,AR; four children, Chris Finley and wife Heidi of Fort Mill, SC; Kyle Finley of San Francisco, CA; Ashley Moritz and husband Billy of Hope,AR; and Michael Tolleson and his wife Lauren of Hope, AR.
