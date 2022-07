Above (from left): Joanna Lau, South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Barbara Melvin and Katarina Fjording at the Women for Women Summit. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Barbara Melvin, COO of South Carolina Ports, was awarded the Woman of Courage Award at the Second Annual Women for Women summit hosted by the College of Charleston School of Business. The award honors a woman who is a proven and impactful leader who has made a significant achievement in business, the military or politics.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO