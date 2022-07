Adele’s first line, “Hello, it’s me, I was wondering if after all these years you’d like to meet,” carries extra weight tonight. It’s five years to the day since the singer cancelled two Wembley Stadium shows due to damaged vocal cords and retreated from the public eye. This is her first full public concert anywhere in the world since then, so she takes nothing for granted. When 65,000 people sing the chorus to Someone Like You, there is a distinct possibility that she will melt down to a puddle of tears. “You sounded bloody lovely,” she says.

