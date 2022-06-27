ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doraville, GA

CapRidge Buys 285,000 SF DeKalb Technology Center Flex Office Campus in Metro Atlanta

By John Nelson
rebusinessonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORAVILLE, GA. — CapRidge Partners, a real estate investment firm based in Austin, has purchased DeKalb Technology Center, a flex office park in Doraville spanning 285,000 square feet...

LPC Southeast to Develop Two Northwest Atlanta Industrial Properties Totaling 800,000 SF

KENNESAW AND CALHOUN, GA. — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast (LPC Southeast) has acquired land in the northwest Atlanta suburbs of Kennesaw and Calhoun to build two new industrial developments totaling 800,000 square feet. The development in Calhoun, a 400,000-square-foot industrial facility on Belwood Road just off I-75, will break ground in the third quarter and deliver in summer 2023. In Kennesaw, LPC Southeast has purchased a 175,000-square-foot facility and additional land directly off I-75 and a quarter-mile from Kennesaw State University. The land can accommodate up to 400,000 square feet of additional development. No construction timeline was given for the Kennesaw project. LPC Southeast’s Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham will oversee construction, marketing and leasing of both buildings.
ATLANTA, GA
Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 28-Story Luxury Apartment Tower in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Atlantic Residential, FIDES Development, Capital City Real Estate and Mitsui Fudosan America has broken ground on a 28-story apartment tower in Midtown Atlanta. Located at 1441 Peachtree St., the unnamed tower will comprise 350 luxury apartments and provide walkability to the Atlanta Arts MARTA station, Museum of Design Atlanta, Savannah College of Art and Design and the Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, as well as Pershing Point Park, Ansley Park and Piedmont Park.
ATLANTA, GA

