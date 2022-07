Freddy D. Mohon, age 73, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Tennessee State Veterans Home. Freddy entered this life on November 18, 1948, in Clarksville, TN to the late James Acree Mohon and Mavis Reason Mohon. He graduated from Woodlawn in 1968. The same year he was drafted into the Army. He served as Military Police SGT until his honorable discharge in 1971. Freddy started at Trane in 1971 and eventually retired in 2014. He enjoyed reading, collecting coins, was known to be a history buff, and enjoyed spending time with family.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO