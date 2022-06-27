Man vanishes after jumping into river to help struggling swimmer, Oregon cops say

A man who jumped into the Columbia River to try to help a woman struggling to swim never resurfaced, Oregon officials reported.

The woman made it safely to shore but the man remains missing following the 5:15 p.m. Sunday, June 26, incident, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies, Portland firefighters and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter searched for the man near the west end of Lemon Island using underwater scanning technology, the release said.

On Monday, June 27, sheriff’s officials identified the missing man as Kevin McDowell, 35, of Portland.

He is presumed drowned, sheriff’s officials said. He was not wearing a life jacket.

