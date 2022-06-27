Towanda man arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested for choking another person in Horseheads during the weekend, according to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office.
Jesse Clawges-Griffith, 30, was arrested on June 26, 2022, for allegedly choking somebody after a domestic dispute in the Town of Horseheads.
He was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, a class A Misdemeanor.
Clawges-Griffith was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Horseheads Town Court at a later date.
