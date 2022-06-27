ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Towanda man arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

By Cormac Clune
 4 days ago

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested for choking another person in Horseheads during the weekend, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Clawges-Griffith, 30, was arrested on June 26, 2022, for allegedly choking somebody after a domestic dispute in the Town of Horseheads.

He was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, a class A Misdemeanor.

Clawges-Griffith was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Horseheads Town Court at a later date.

