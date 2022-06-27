ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City woman said ‘instincts’ urged her to stab victim in back of the head, documents say

By Wesley Thoene
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed a woman in the back of her head, saying her instincts urged her to do it.

According to court documents, a woman was walking in Sioux City on 13th Street Friday around 10:30 p.m. when she said she felt something cold and wet in the back of her head. She heard someone behind her and turned. She then had to defend herself from the suspect who then ran.

Documents state that Avery Grant, 25, of Sioux City, was seen by an officer running from the area and detained because she matched the description of the suspect. Officers also found a knife believed to have been used along the path the suspect had run.

The victim had been stabbed in the back of the head and neck area. Emergency doctors had to repair a severed artery, documents stated. The victim told authorities that she had never interacted with Grant.

Grant admitted to stabbing the victim, describing the knife used and where she had hidden it, documents state. She also allegedly described where she stabbed the victim and that they didn’t know each other. According to documents, Grant said that her “instincts” and a voice urged her to stab the woman.

Grant was charged with willful injury, a class C felony. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Trina Hawkins
4d ago

WOW!! Can't even take a WALK without being ATTACKED !!!! WHAT'S GOING ON HERE???? SCARY STUFF !!

