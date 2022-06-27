ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver sought after woman killed, 3 others injured in West Nashville hit-and-run crash

By Caitlin Huff, Alicia Patton
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead and three others injured Sunday night in West Nashville.

1 killed in crash on I-65 in Williamson County

The crash happened around 8:15p.m. at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Albion Street. Metro police said 41-year-old Lasundra Rice, who was a front-seat passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu, was killed in the incident.

According to Metro police, the driver of a stolen Hyundai Genesis was speeding along 4th Avenue North when the  Malibu was crossing the road. Police said the Genesis driver attempted to brake but hit the passenger side of the Malibu.

A witness told police the driver of the Genesis got out of the car and walked away from the crash. Investigators said he was described as a young black man with the first name James.

Metro police said a 17-year-old passenger of the Genesis was taken to a hospital with a broken leg.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Malibu, Rice’s husband, was also injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. And, another passenger in the Malibu was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Police said the Hyundai Genesis was reported stolen on April 23rd from a sports bar in the 1300 block of Bell Road. Investigators said keys were left in the car.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the hit and run driver, then you’re urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

WSMV

Woman arrested after crashing car full of children into a ditch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police took a woman into custody on Thursday afternoon after she wrecked her car into a ditch, causing one of the children inside to be thrown from the vehicle. According to her arrest affidavit, 22-year-old Unique Holt was driving a car on Ewing Drive in...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Uber driver finds man shot to death at Nashville apartment complex

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are reporting an Uber driver found a man shot to death late Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Thompson Place. Police said he was found in the parking lot at Crestview Apartments with a single gunshot wound. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify him. Authorities say he appears to be Hispanic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Injury crash closed down Hobson Pike on Thursday morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State route 171 was shut down for several hours on Thursday morning for a crash involving two vehicles. According to police at the scene, two vehicles side-swiped each other around 5:45 a.m. on Hobson Pike/SR-171 near Smith Springs Parkway in Antioch. Both drivers were injured in the crash but their injuries are not considered critical.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Homeless Clarksville woman charged in arson spree

A Clarksville homeless woman has been arrested and is facing multiple arson charges following an alleged fire-setting spree along Fort Campbell Boulevard last Friday. Paige Marie Leegon, 21, was arrested on Friday, June 24, after Clarksville Police officers said she admitted to setting the fires. At 3:15 a.m., officers first...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

41-year-old Lasundra Rice dead, 3 people hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in West Nashville (Nashville, TN)

NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville teen drowns in the Red River

On Friday afternoon, June 24, what started out as an afternoon swim in the Red River with friends ended in tragedy for a Clarksville teenager. Greyson Cairo-Ashton Townsend, 19, went missing while swimming near Billy Dunlop Park, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Rios. After diving underwater, Townsend’s friends...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
