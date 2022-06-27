USD 311 board approves new teachers contract

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The two sides have agreed on a contract for USD 308's teachers for this year, but the union has not voted on it yet. "The board and the HNEA group did come to a consensus and agreement on some items to change the professional agreement," said Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Now, the teachers union will need to gather and vote on that. Their policy is a 50 percent plus one number. When they reach that number, if they reach that number, then it will go to the board and the board will ratify that and then it will become part of policy for the district."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO