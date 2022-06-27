OSU Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Four-Star RB Parker Jenkins and Brother Carter Jenkins

With back-to-back Elite Eight seasons, Arkansas basketball is officially one of the best programs in the country. To keep it up, coach Eric Musselman has brought in six transfers and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Now he and the crew know who they’ll get during a bulk of their schedule. The SEC released conference opponents for all 14 teams earlier in the week. No dates are stamped, but the release allows teams to prepare for the opposition and fans and media to speculate on outcomes. Arkansas will likely to picked near the top of the SEC regardless of which teams are on the schedule, but it does appear favorable to the Hogs’ chances. The Razorbacks will get Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in Fayetteville and Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt on the road. The other five teams in the SEC – Kentucky, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Missouri – are home-and-home series for the Razorbacks. The 2022-23 season will mark the first year Arkansas and Kentucky have played twice in the regular season since 2014.

