ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OSU Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Four-Star RB Parker Jenkins and Brother Carter Jenkins

By Kyle Boone
pistolsfiringblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State’s staff rolled out the red carpet for a pair of blue-chip visitors over the weekend as four-star running back target Parker Jenkins and (currently unranked) brother Carter Jenkins made their way to Stillwater for a visit. It appears the staff pulled out all the stops to...

pistolsfiringblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 recruit chooses shocking school

There has been a shocking development regarding the career of Emoni Bates. Bates was a five-star prospect and considered by some to be the No. 1 recruit in the country coming out of high school. He reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled at Memphis last year. But his freshman year was a disaster.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Red Carpet#Oklahoma State#Klein Forest#Osu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball’s SEC schedule is set and it’s looking good for the Hogs

With back-to-back Elite Eight seasons, Arkansas basketball is officially one of the best programs in the country. To keep it up, coach Eric Musselman has brought in six transfers and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Now he and the crew know who they’ll get during a bulk of their schedule. The SEC released conference opponents for all 14 teams earlier in the week. No dates are stamped, but the release allows teams to prepare for the opposition and fans and media to speculate on outcomes. Arkansas will likely to picked near the top of the SEC regardless of which teams are on the schedule, but it does appear favorable to the Hogs’ chances. The Razorbacks will get Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in Fayetteville and Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt on the road. The other five teams in the SEC – Kentucky, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Missouri – are home-and-home series for the Razorbacks. The 2022-23 season will mark the first year Arkansas and Kentucky have played twice in the regular season since 2014.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Elite 11 Finals: Day 1 Top Performers

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – Twenty of the 2023 cycle’s top signal callers are in Southern California this week for the Elite 11 Finals, which kicked off on Tuesday night. As has been the case in past years, the first day of the three day event featured drill work, with the quarterbacks separated into four groups and working through different stations.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Thunder make big $1.9 million Lu Dort decision to help him secure the bag

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly going to decline Lu Dort’s team option for the upcoming season. This doesn’t mean, however, that the prized forward is going to be leaving the team. As a matter of fact, it appears that this move is a precursor for the 23-year-old to sign a much bigger deal with […] The post REPORT: Thunder make big $1.9 million Lu Dort decision to help him secure the bag appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Ohio State Flips Top Recruit From Big 12 Program

The Big Ten just keeps winning. On the same day it was announced the conference is reportedly adding USC and UCLA, its premier program - Ohio State - continues dominating on the recruiting trail. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes shook up the recruiting world this Thursday afternoon. Ohio State has...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy