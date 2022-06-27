ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana woman accused of going 90 mph while 2 times over the legal drinking limit

By Michael Scheidt
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AUQ7_0gNN9ByS00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department recently made a traffic stop on I-110.

The traffic stop took place after the officer noticed a speeding vehicle.

That vehicle was a 2019 Nissan Sentra and it was driven by Catherine F. Robbins, 22, of Spanish Town.

The officer paced “the vehicle and found it traveling 90 miles per hour in a 60 mile an hour zone,” according to the affidavit.

Deputies looking for Louisiana man who allegedly poured acid, bleach on woman’s face

The BRPD officer requested help from the DWI task force after observing Robbins.

The affidavit states that Robbins “exhibited slurred speech, unstable balance, and was highly emotional.”

When questioned, Robbins said she did not drink any alcohol.

Robbins was taken from the scene to the Department of Public Safety Capital Detail Headquarters.

The 22-year-old took an alcohol breath test which produced a breath sample of .170 g%.

Robbins was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with Speeding, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving.

BATON ROUGE, LA
