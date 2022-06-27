ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana attorney general to take legal action against any obstacles facing enforcing state’s abortion laws

By Britt Lofaso
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6PLG_0gNN96e400

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade at the Cajundome Convention Center Friday, saying it’s a great day for the Pelican state.

Landry, who has consistently advocated against abortions, applauded the high court’s decision, adding that change is coming to Louisiana. “What’s important to note is that almost 50 years ago, the court actually got it wrong. Today they got it right,” Landry Said.

His speech drew many cheers from those in attendance, as he said the Supreme Court’s decision is an opportunity for the state to rejoice. “For those of you who live in Louisiana, it’s actually such a great day. Today Louisiana leads because Louisiana is one of the few states with the most pro-life laws on the books,” Landry said.

Judge dissolves injunction on Alabama abortion ban

Trigger laws are now immediately going into effect in Louisiana to effectively ban abortions. “The opportunity today is for other states to be able to take Louisiana as a template in order to protest the unborn,” the attorney general added. He also noted that his office will be taking immediate legal action against any obstacles in the way of enforcing these laws. “I know there are many questions out there. We are getting tons of texts and requests as to what exactly is going to happen next. Here’s what I’ll tell you. We intend to enforce the laws that are on the books,” he said.

When Landry was asked what his response was to people who wished to overturn Louisiana’s abortion ban, he replied, “Suit up. I would tell you that if you’re in Louisiana, you’re in for a rough fight,” he added.

American politician and neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson also spoke at the Cajundome Friday. He says America now needs to focus on providing assistance to new mothers and making adoptions in America easier and less expensive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

Related
theadvocate.com

Letters: Vote anybody but Kennedy, defend Louisiana's dignity

Our most important election in years is coming up this fall. We have an opportunity to choose a new senator for Louisiana. We can do so much better than John N. Kennedy. "Foghorn Leghorn" may be humorous at times, but to equate him with a buffoon would giving the buffoon a head start in an IQ race.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Edwards Issues Statement on Supreme Court’s Stay Regarding Louisiana’s Congressional Maps

Louisiana Governor Edwards Issues Statement on Supreme Court’s Stay Regarding Louisiana’s Congressional Maps. On June 28, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s stay of the Middle District Court’s ruling that Louisiana’s congressional maps must be redrawn to include a second African-American district.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can prohibit abortion, Alabama has seized on the decision to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youths. The case marks one of the first known instances in which a conservative state has tried to […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
KSLA

New Louisiana law might help teacher shortage

Officials say a man called them in reference to a domestic dispute and claimed to be a stabbing victim. “Violence isn’t the answer and all I can hope for is peace from everyone.”. Friends and family remember Charlie Caldwell Jr. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Caldwell had more than...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Attorney General Issues Statement Regarding Election Integrity Case Involving Mark Zuckerberg

Louisiana Attorney General Issues Statement Regarding Election Integrity Case Involving Mark Zuckerberg. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, a Louisiana Court of Appeal recently sided with Attorney General Jeff Landry and reopened the case against the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) for attempting to inject private money into our election system. The case has been remanded to the trial court.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Carson
Person
Jeff Landry
KNOE TV8

La. governor signs CROWN Act into law, nearby states continue to debate legislation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed the CROWN Act into law on June 21, 2022. According to the official website, the CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” - a law prohibiting race-based hair discrimination. The act protects a person from being denied employment and educational opportunities because of their hair texture.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Attorney General#Politics State#The Supreme Court#Pelican
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana GOP out $4,400 after vendor cancels payments because of Dinesh D'Souza's 'misinformation'

Louisiana's Republican Party is out $4,400 after a vendor canceled ticket payments for one of the GOP events at its annual convention in Lafayette last weekend. The party hosted a two-day Victory 2022 gathering at the CajunDome on Friday and Saturday that included local and national Republican figures, including former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS 42

Alabama bond sale for mega prisons falls $200 million short

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials said Thursday that they will move forward with plans to build two supersize prisons despite a bond sale falling more than $200 million short amid a volatile market and pressure from activists. The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority hoped to sell $725 million in bonds for the construction project, […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of separation between church and state: ‘The church is supposed to direct the government’

(The Hill) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) says she is “tired” of the longstanding separation between church and state in the U.S., adding that she believes “the church is supposed to direct the government.” In a Sunday speech at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colo., ahead of her primary election on Tuesday, Boebert argued […]
BASALT, CO
CBS 42

CBS 42

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy