ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amite City, LA

Possible human remains found under home in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnqOk_0gNN8xwB00

AMITE CITY, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana woman was arrested after possible human remains were discovered inside a home.

The investigation started after the Amite City Police Department was alerted to the possibility of human remains located under a home on South Third St. Members of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department joined the Amite City Police Department at the home.

“Once detectives made entry into the unoccupied residence, they observed the floor had been replaced recently,” according to the Amite City Police Department.

Alabama man among 12 arrested in Florida child predator sting

A search ensued and that is when possible human remains were found by detectives.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office is working to figure out the identity of the human remains.

Joanna Phelps, 39, of Amite, was subsequently apprehended and taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Phelps remains behind bars and is facing these charges listed below:

  • Principle to First Degree Murder
  • Failure to report the Commission of Certain Felonies

The multi-agency investigation remains open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi attorney arrested for murder in connection with woman found dead in his house in 2021

A Mississippi attorney has been indicted on murder and other charges in the death of a woman whose lifeless body was discovered inside his McComb house in 2021. Jackson news sources report that McComb attorney Robert Lenoir has been charged with murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child abuse, child endangerment, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
MCCOMB, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
State
Louisiana State
Amite City, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Amite City, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi attorney charged with seven crimes, including murder

McComb attorney Robert Lenoir was arrested on a seven-count indictment on Wednesday. Lenoir has been indicted on the charges of murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child endangerment, child abuse and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Lenoir’s bond was set at $200,000 and he has since been...
MCCOMB, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
wgno.com

Police in St. Tammany say a dog off-leash led to a meth arrest in Pelican Park

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

A Federal Court in Louisiana Has Sentenced a Georgia Man to 12 Years in Prison in Connection with Trafficking Methamphetamine

A Federal Court in Louisiana Has Sentenced a Georgia Man to 12 Years in Prison in Connection with Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On June 29, 2022, Jonathan Johnson, age 32, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced in a Federal Court in Louisiana, by U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk to one-hundred fifty months (12 years, 6 months) imprisonment, eight years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#City Police#Violent Crime#South Third St#Nexstar Media Inc
wbrz.com

Loose kangaroo bewilders residents in EBR; roaming animal wrangled by law enforcement

ZACHARY - A social media post showing a kangaroo wandering around parts of East Baton Rouge Parish left some residents confused. A post on Facebook showed the animal standing near a group of mailboxes on Port Hudson-Pride Road. The Zachary Police Department said the photos that circulated on social media Wednesday were authentic and that law enforcement had wrangled the animal by Thursday morning.
ZACHARY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation. Louisiana – Throughout the month of June 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that their Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into the narcotics and firearms trafficking group known as the Blue Print Kids (“BPK”). According to EBRSO, this group was led by Ethan Hendricks, Jacquel Bellard, Marcus Elam, Quinton Rogers, and several other co-conspirators. During the investigation, agents discovered that the group was transporting large amounts of marijuana from Oregon to East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy