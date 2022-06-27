ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police shot and killed a man early Monday in the parking lot of a business because he posed a “deadly threat” to officers, authorities said.

Akron police Capt. David Laughlin told the Akron Beacon Journal that the man fired a shot at police from his vehicle on Ohio State Route 8 early in a pursuit that followed an attempted traffic stop.

The man later jumped from his moving vehicle after exiting Interstate 77 and ran to the parking lot where he was killed, police said. Authorities have not specified what kind of deadly threat the man posed at the time.

Laughlin didn’t immediately respond Monday morning to emailed questions seeking additional details about the chase and shooting.

The man has not yet been identified.

A witness told WEWS-TV that he heard dozens of gunshots being fired in the parking lot.

Comments / 0

 

