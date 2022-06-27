ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Proud Boys gave directions to obey police lines and avoid other protesters

By Cami Mondeaux
 4 days ago

L eaders of the right-wing Proud Boys group held a meeting one week before the Jan. 6 riot, giving members instructions on how to conduct themselves during their march to the Capitol that would put them on the defensive and avoid others in the crowd.

During a meeting on Dec. 30, 2020, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio announced the creation of the Ministry of Self-Defense: a team of several dozen members he said was designed to bring a sense of order and professionalism that the group was lacking at most of its events. The team was tasked with a number of orders to ensure they were on the defensive rather than the offensive during its march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“We’re never going to be the ones to cross the police barrier or cross something in order to get to somebody,” Tarrio said during the meeting.

Among the orders to avoid chaos, members were instructed to take measures to ensure security, separate themselves from other protesters, stay away from alcohol and women, and obey police lines. If someone violated the orders, they would face expulsion from the group, Tarrio told them.

However, the orders were not followed during the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol, according to video that showed Proud Boys members taking the lead in removing barriers, breaching police lines, and moving in coordination as they advanced on the Capitol. Some members were also responsible for instigating other protesters, often referred to as “riling up the normies” in private messages, according to the New York Times.

The instructions were given during a video conference held by the group’s leaders that has been mentioned in court filings but has not been widely circulated. The Proud Boys leaders’ lawyers have pointed to the video as evidence that the group did not plan their attack for weeks in advance as prosecutors have claimed in their filings.

The five Proud Boys leaders are set to face trial in early 2023 after being charged by the Justice Department with “seditious conspiracy” related to their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The group has also taken on a major role in the select committee’s hearings, being featured prominently in video shown during the first prime-time hearing.

The criminal trial was delayed from its initial August date until after the Jan. 6 hearings have concluded so attorneys can fully review the evidence unearthed by House investigators because the DOJ is concerned new revelations about the group’s members will be revealed in future hearings that could be used as key evidence in its case.

Comments / 68

NannasBananas
4d ago

anybody else think maybe the group was infiltrated by our FBI agents or others? Anything's possible with what passes as "elite" agencies for the past decade...

Reply(26)
38
JUST SAYING !!!
3d ago

Senator Hawley was standing at the top of the stairs at the senators entrance to the capital singling to what is known today as the proud boys and oath keepers to follow him. He admits that he standing in solidarity as he was using his arms and saying follow me. Now he’s making money off the followers and the dead law enforcement officers! Selling cups of himself! Ted Cruz and McConnell said that the attack on the Capital was terrorist and criminals actions; Hawley’s is an accomplis and should be investigated for removal under article 3&14 The oath to the constitution!

Reply(1)
6
Rocking R
3d ago

anybody anybody noticed the difference in the protest on the Roe versus Wade decision just saying

Reply(2)
7
