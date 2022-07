It's now possible to see the aftermath of the tragic Amtrak train crash near Mendon, Missouri on Monday. New drone video shows how nearly the entire train was overturned. CNN is reporting that there are now 4 confirmed dead and over 50 injured from the collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a dump truck Monday afternoon near Mendon, Missouri. The Kansas City Star captured a brief drone video showing nearly the entire train on its side.

MENDON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO