Arts Huntsville seeks artists, sites for additional public art in the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — 5-10 local artists will be able to get some assistance for more public art displays across Huntsville.

Arts Huntsville is looking for proposals from local artists and artist teams within a 35-mile radius of Huntsville for this 2022-2023 Artist-Initiated Public Art Program. Unlike other public art programs, this one is going to be a bit different.

While most public art projects define specific parameters and a site location for artists, this program allows artists the freedom to work in partnership with a community group, neighborhood association or property owner to enliven different areas of the city through public art. Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken

The “ideas competition” encourages local artists to explore how they can apply their techniques in a public space. In addition to a grant of up to $15,000 for artists selected for the program, Arts Huntsville will also provide professional and technical support (such as site permission and permits) and will work with artists and site partners to promote the end result, be it a project or a community program.

Owners or managers of public sites inside Huntsville city limits are also invited to contact Arts Huntsville if they have an accessible, eligible space that might be enhanced by public art.

Arts Huntsville Public Art Program Manager Jennifer Johnson said sites must also not be historically protected to be eligible for the program.

Artists interested in submitting a proposal for the program can do so online . Arts Huntsville also has a proposal writing workbook with tips and guidelines for creating a full proposal. Additional guidance on applying will be available later this week on the Arts Huntsville YouTube channel . Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until October 10 or until funds run out, whichever comes first.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.