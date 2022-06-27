ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanner, AL

Community rallies behind shelter puppy with tumor – how you can help him walk again

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AB7mH_0gNN6kD200

TANNER, Ala. (WHNT) — A young dog has lost the ability to walk, but the local shelter that took him under their wing says he has a chance to walk, run and play – with the community’s help.

Rugar, a Doberman, is “just a puppy,” says the Director of Peace, Love and Animals , Cathy Oakley. He was brought to the shelter as an owner surrender, Oakley told News 19. His family suspected there was an issue that would require expensive medical care – something they knew they couldn’t afford.

Rescued, Raised, and Rehabbed: A tale of local squirrels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278McA_0gNN6kD200

Oakley says Rugar was only 6 months old when his owner brought him in, but still had a hard time just walking. She says if he got too excited, Rugar would lose his balance and his back legs would collapse underneath him.

“We immediately took him to our vet, Dr. Jarod Grantland, at Athens Animal Hospital,” Okayley told News 19. “Doing x-rays and an overall exam did not reveal the answers we had hoped for. We were looking for a fractured pelvis or pinched nerve. But that wasn’t the case. At his suggestion, we made an appointment with the Neurologist at Huntsville Veterinary Specialist and Emergency (HVSE) for an MRI.”

Local organization provides free mental health services for teachers

The MRI test alone costs $3,000. The nonprofit, no-kill shelter was able to raise enough money to afford the test, and on June 23, Rugar went in for his MRI.

One of the volunteers of the shelter, Misti Cooper, who says she carried Rugar to the MRI appointment, says her heart has been breaking watching him suffer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgO6t_0gNN6kD200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EV4w5_0gNN6kD200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264UVr_0gNN6kD200

“It is so hard to watch a vibrant puppy decline every day. He struggles to get around and often, is unable to walk,” Cooper said. “But the puppy in his head still wants to go so he drags himself around, causing sores and open wounds on his feet and knees. Just hurts my heart to see him in this shape.”

Florence fire stations gifted ‘autism kits’ to help on scenes

“[It’s] a long day of testing, and Rugar stole the hearts of everyone at HVSE,” said Oakley.

Test results were clear, and showed a tumor growing on Rugar’s spinal cord. “As it grows, he has less and less use of his legs,” explained Oakley. “It is a correctable surgery, although a costly surgery.”

Doctors estimated the cost to remove the tumor to be between $5,500 to $8,300.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB1kR_0gNN6kD200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsgCy_0gNN6kD200

For those who ask why a nonprofit shelter would attempt such a major expense for one dog, Oakley’s answer was simple: “He has his whole life to live. Why condemn him to a death sentence when we have an issue that can be fixed,” Oakley stated.

The director says Rugar’s life is a blessing, and that a silly, happy and playful puppy like him has lots of life and love left to give.

Oakley says at this point, Rugar is completely unable to walk or play, but that his “puppy-love” attitude remains the same. Even though some have suggested they opt to not do the surgery and just put him in a wheelchair, she says that’s not an option.

“The tumor will eventually grow until he loses all feeling in his lower body,” explained Oakley, “causing him to not be able to use his bladder or bowels.”

Free prostate cancer screenings happening in July

Founded in 2009, the mission of Peace, Love and Animals has been to support the homeless animals of our county, relayed Oakley. “We are here to heal the wounded, feed the hungry, and love those that feel no hope.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5Uvq_0gNN6kD200

Oakley is hopeful that Rugar’s journey will end with him chasing his favorite tennis ball across the yard and being adopted into his forever home.

To learn more about Rugar’s story or to donate to the cause, you can visit the shelter’s Facebook page here , or call (256) 233-4343.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Dogs available for adoption in Huntsville

(STACKER) -When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Tanner, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Local
Alabama Society
WHNT-TV

Decatur Oncologist Stripped of License

A Decatur cancer doctor has had his medical license suspended by the state's medical board. That suspension stems from a police investigation into the 2020 overdose death of a 21-year-old woman who he says was his patient.
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Capital Punishment#Puppies#Dog Health#Doberman#Athens Animal Hospital
wbrc.com

Body found in Oneonta by hikers

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a woman’s body in Oneonta on June 30. Authorities say the body was found on Palisades Park Road. So far, there is no word on how the person died. We will continue to...
ONEONTA, AL
FOX54 News

Alabama military hero gets HUGE 'Welcome home' gift

ATHENS, Ala. — Helping a Hero provides homes for wounded heroes. SFC Scott Barkalow, who was nominated for the honor at a Lee Greenwood concert in 2021, received his new house in Athens at a ceremony that included community, music, and the keys to his own home. Helping a...
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX54 News

North Alabama Food Bank teams with Tyson for June mobile pantry

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Food Bank of North Alabama hosted a mobile food pantry in Albertville, the first of three they will do over the course of the summer. Today’s giveaway was made possible by a grant from Tyson Foods, the multinational meat processor. Food Bank COO Joshua Matthews said the funds allow them to increase the frequency of mobile pantries.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Driver entrapped in pickup truck for over 30 minutes after Harvest crash

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The driver of a pickup truck suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Harvest overnight. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Service’s Don Webster, the male driver crashed the truck on Carters Gin Road around 1:30 a.m. on July 1. He was entrapped in the truck for over 30 minutes and the jaws of life were needed to pull him from the wreckage.
HARVEST, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Cullman woman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. Janet Roberson was last seen around St. Joseph in northwest Cullman in the early afternoon Wednesday. Roberson was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink floral top. If you have any information, contact CPD at 256-734-1434.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Names released in Town Creek murder-suicide

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The names of the two people who died in a Town Creek murder-suicide have been released. Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Daricus Yarbrough shot Sheneaka Davis around 6:40 Thursday night in Town Creek. Yarbrough then took his own life. Both bodies have been taken...
TOWN CREEK, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy