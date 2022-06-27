ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

State court orders hold on Louisiana abortion trigger laws

By Carolyn Roy
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woTsV_0gNN6Pcf00

The Center for Reproductive Rights has filed suit on behalf of a Shreveport abortion provider challenging Louisiana's newly triggered abortion laws upon the reversal of Roe v. Wade Friday.

Comments / 3

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies search for missing Mississippi woman

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old Natchez woman. They said Akayla Asia Miller was last seen in a long dress with blue ribbon and tassels on the bottom. They believe her hair and arms are wrapped for religious reasons. Deputies believe she […]
Elite Daily

These States Would Be Abortion Havens If Roe Falls

It's a scary time for Americans with a uterus. As the Supreme Court weighs a likely overturn on Roe v. Wade, states like Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri continue to crank out some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws. But while some anti-choice legislators are working hard to chip away at reproductive rights, others are working even harder to protect them. These 16 states' laws protect abortion, in case worse comes to worse, which is unfortunately looking extremely likely.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
The Hollywood Reporter

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; States Can Ban Abortion

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.More from The Hollywood ReporterPresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day for the Court and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials declared that those laws became active in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota. Others are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Court Orders#Abortion Laws
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana woman approaches police with a bloody eye

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ferriday Police Department, while working on a 3 car wreck along Louisiana Ave. and E.E. Wallace Blvd., a woman approached the scene with a bloody eye. The woman appeared to have a deep cut above her left eye. The victim told police that Karvin Dotson was the one […]
FERRIDAY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Possible human remains found under home in Louisiana

AMITE CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman was arrested after possible human remains were discovered inside a home. The investigation started after the Amite City Police Department was alerted to the possibility of human remains located under a home on South Third St. Members of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department joined the Amite City […]
AMITE CITY, LA
Fortune

Supreme Court’s next major ruling could severely limit the power of the EPA

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The shock waves from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday are spreading across the country, but at least one more major opinion is still looming. And while it may not affect personal liberties as much as earlier rulings this term, it still could have a dramatic impact on people’s lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy