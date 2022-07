For many healthcare leaders, implementing new technology feels like a zero-sum game. On one hand, there’s little doubt that younger patients will embrace it. Research shows that Millennial and Gen Z consumers prefer to go online to make appointments, consult with providers, refill prescriptions, access their test results and more. These patients are comfortable with technology, and they want it to play a bigger role in their healthcare experience.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO