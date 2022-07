LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Kids spotted wearing a life jacket this weekend could get a free t-shirt, thanks to a safety-promotion campaign with the Highway Patrol and Ameren. Recognizing that drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death in children under 15, Ameren Missouri has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) marine troopers to reward kids who are taking proper water safety precautions. This Fourth of July weekend, and during other busy weekends, children seen wearing a life jacket at Lake of the Ozarks could get a free T-shirt from Ameren Missouri for their smart choice.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO