ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rains and floods hit northwest Turkey, no casualties

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gNN5QXb00

Heavy rains in northwest Turkey caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse Monday as authorities worked to evacuate stranded locals.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said there were no reports of deaths or missing people.

Turkey’s coast guard shared videos of a helicopter rescue, with an officer lifting a woman from the roof of her building in a village in Kastamonu province as the water rushed below them.

Turkey’s emergency and disaster authority AFAD said more than 2,550 personnel were deployed in six provinces affected by the rains and dozens had been evacuated. A meteorological “red alert” was declared.

Floods in three northwestern Turkish provinces last August killed 82 people.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week

July 1 (UPI) -- Central South Carolina felt shaking for the third time this week with a series of minor earthquakes Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The strongest, a 2.1-magnitude earthquake, struck at 8:46 a.m. in Elgin. It was preceded by a 1.6-magnitude quake at 5:47 a.m. and followed up by a 1.3-magnitude quake at 1:46 p.m.
ELGIN, SC
ABC News

ABC News

719K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy