S.D. leads U.S. in percentage increase of personal income in 1Q 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two separate November 2022 ballot measures will ask South Dakota voters to approve expansion of the federal Medicaid health insurance plan in the state. Some advocates of expansion are concerned the two measures with generally the same intent could confuse voters and hamper the...
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Newly appointed South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is cleaning house. The Associated Press confirms that South Dakota DCI Director David Natvig and chief of staff Tim Bormann were relieved of their duties Tuesday. Natvig and Bormann, appointed by Ravnsborg, were key figures in the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sheriffs from rural counties in South Dakota are warning farmers to watch their bulk gasoline and diesel fuel tanks. They say thieves find them an easy target as fuel prices remain at historic highs. The Hamlin County Sheriff in northeast South Dakota says a...
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to fill the remainder of Ravnsborg’s term. Noem’s appointment of Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as attorney general was effective Tuesday. Noem...
Comments / 0