Value of Glendale office building dips to $217 psf

UPDATED July 1, 2022, 12:40 p.m.: Chabad Lubavitch has been praying for a resolution to its plight on the Upper West Side. Now it is putting its faith in the judicial system. David Slager’s PEY Realty, an entity created for the religious organization, sued an LLC of developer Sackman Enterprises over a delay in the delivery of a condo unit that PEY agreed to buy five years ago, PincusCo reported. The Chabad arm is demanding its down payment back, plus monetary damages.

