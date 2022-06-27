Value of Glendale office building dips to $217 psf

Population density for one of the City of Angeles’ most densely populated neighborhoods is getting…denser. Since September, developers have either submitted or received approval for plans to build nearly 2,000 apartments in Koreatown, with about 100 of them classified as “affordable” or “extremely low-income housing” based on the local median incomes. to an analysis by The Real Deal.
A full construction permit has been issued for the second phase of a River North mixed-use development. The permit clears the way for North Wells Capital to build a 15-story mixed-use structure at 311 West Huron Street as part of its Verso development, Chicago YIMBY reported. Construction, expected to cost $88 million, is set to wrap by September 2023.
A local real estate investor has bought 91 apartments in seven buildings in Koreatown and Echo Park. Optimus Properties, based in Century City, bought Temple KT, a portfolio of seven apartment buildings of between eight and 30 apartments built between 1948 and 1991, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. The seller was an undisclosed private family trust.
The sellers of a Manhattan Beach mansion are aiming to break records for a pricey beachfront strip of the city known as The Strand. The 6,978-square-foot residence at 308 The Strand is on the market for $36 million, or $5,159-per-square-foot. The closest ask in the neighborhood is 3216 The Strand, a 7,454,-square-foot home is listed for $30 million, or $4,024 per-square-foot.
Prologis has scored the option to develop on 177 more acres of land in Ontario Ranch, The Real Deal has learned. The industrial powerhouse has been granted an option to ground lease the former dairy farm land, adjacent to where the company is already developing more than 8.5 million square feet of industrial and business park space in the master planned neighborhood of Ontario Ranch.
A Texas investor that’s been raking in money on the Inland Empire’s hot industrial market turned around and spent a big chunk, getting 13 acres of industrial property for about $72 million, or more than $5.5 million per acre, according to property records filed with San Bernardino County last week.
A Santa Monica developer will soon build three new towers with more than 700 apartments and a 180-room hotel in Echo Park. The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved plans by Palisades Capital Partners to build a 737-unit cluster of towers and low-rise buildings at 1111 Sunset Blvd., near Chinatown., the Los Angeles Times reported.
Gary Barnett’s Extell Development filed demolition plans for 171-179 East 86th Street, Patch reported. The site is home to the flagship Papaya King, which has been serving up hot dogs at the location for nearly a century. Or, at least, it was home to the flagship: The previous landlord...
Robert Gans, owner of a prized Hell’s Kitchen assemblage with lucrative potential, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Circling above is one of the city’s top developers: Gary Barnett. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which Gans filed earlier this week, will shield his property from a foreclosure sale scheduled for...
UPDATED, June 29, 2022, 1:02 p.m.: LaTerra Development, a firm known for building apartment and mixed-use complexes across L.A., has bought a creative office complex in Marina del Rey. The company spent $37 million on three buildings on Del Rey Avenue totaling 33,500 square feet, according to public property records...
A top-performing Compass agent and her 22-member team has made the leap to Coldwell Banker Realty just a couple of weeks after their former employer announced a 10 percent cut to staffing. Pasadena-based Tracy Do and her Tracy Do Team consistently rank among top performers in the Southern California market,...
UPDATED July 1, 2022, 12:40 p.m.: Chabad Lubavitch has been praying for a resolution to its plight on the Upper West Side. Now it is putting its faith in the judicial system. David Slager’s PEY Realty, an entity created for the religious organization, sued an LLC of developer Sackman Enterprises over a delay in the delivery of a condo unit that PEY agreed to buy five years ago, PincusCo reported. The Chabad arm is demanding its down payment back, plus monetary damages.
A pair of developers won preliminary approval to build a 24-story apartment tower south of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Planning Commission approved plans by San Francisco-based DM Development and Alex Massachi of Massachi Industries, based in Hollywood, for a 128-unit building at 1725-1739 N. Bronson Ave., Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
A dusty parcel in Pasadena that once was planned to connect to the 710 Freeway has been returned to the city, opening the door for new development. The California Transportation Commission voted to return 50 acres of land at the 710’s northern terminus back to the city of Pasadena along with a payment of $5 million, the Pasadena Star-News reported.
Los Angeles appears likely to bust a state deadline to rezone the city by fall to fit 250,000 new homes. Now it and other struggling Southland cities may get a break on the October cutoff. In legislation expected to be approved this week, L.A. would likely have two more years...
Napa’s Wine Country might be moving to south Orange County – at least in style. A pair of Newport Beach developers has won approval to build a 25-acre “Napa Valley-esque” Laguna Niguel City Center of hundreds of apartments, offices, shops and restaurants in Laguna Niguel, the Orange County Business Journal reported.
The Port of Long Beach will size up the cost of restoring a rundown Queen Mary after its prior operator gave up plans for a hotel and entertainment makeover and filed for bankruptcy last year. The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners voted unanimously to approve several contracts to assess...
Bruce’s Beach, a beachfront property in Manhattan Beach seized from its owners nearly a century ago because they were Black, is being returned to their descendants. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to return two parcels of oceanfront land to the Bruce family 98 years after Manhattan Beach took the property through eminent domain, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.
