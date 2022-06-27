ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

5-star defender names South Carolina football a finalist after official visit

By Chapel Fowler
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7qZn_0gNN5Ij100

South Carolina football just took another step forward with a five-star recruit.

Missouri edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, the No. 36 overall 2023 recruit nationally in the 247Sports Composite , included the Gamecocks on his top three schools list released Monday on Twitter. Tennessee and Texas A&M are also included.

Bradley, who plays at Platte County High School and ranks as the No. 1 player in Missouri, is fresh off a weekend official visit to South Carolina. Listed at 6-foot-4.5 and 220 pounds, he’s also the No. 5-ranked edge rusher in his class and a talented basketball player.

Bradley, who also unofficially visited South Carolina in June, hasn’t set a public commitment date but said last week he’s planning on a July or August announcement .

The Gamecocks jumped to No. 41 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings and No. 6 in the SEC after a Sunday night pledge from three-star Georgia wide receiver CJ Adams . South Carolina, entering its second season under coach Shane Beamer, is up to 10 public commitments.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Bradley, SC
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

6 More Schools Mentioned As Targets For The Big Ten

The Big Ten may not be done. This Thursday, bombshell news surfaced saying USC and UCLA are reportedly leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The rest of the Pac-12 is reportedly blindsided by the move. Will USC's and UCLA's decision spark a ripple effect inside the Pac-12? According to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 recruit chooses shocking school

There has been a shocking development regarding the career of Emoni Bates. Bates was a five-star prospect and considered by some to be the No. 1 recruit in the country coming out of high school. He reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled at Memphis last year. But his freshman year was a disaster.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Cj Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Gamecocks#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Names Difference Between USC, Oklahoma

When you're the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the nation, you receive mail from just about every school in the country with a football program. USC commit Malachi Nelson is only rated behind Arch Manning in the class of 2023, and after decommitting from Oklahoma in favor of the Trojans, the five-star QB opened up about the differences between the two universities.
NORMAN, OK
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
4K+
Followers
416
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy