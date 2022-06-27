5-star defender names South Carolina football a finalist after official visit

South Carolina football just took another step forward with a five-star recruit.

Missouri edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, the No. 36 overall 2023 recruit nationally in the 247Sports Composite , included the Gamecocks on his top three schools list released Monday on Twitter. Tennessee and Texas A&M are also included.

Bradley, who plays at Platte County High School and ranks as the No. 1 player in Missouri, is fresh off a weekend official visit to South Carolina. Listed at 6-foot-4.5 and 220 pounds, he’s also the No. 5-ranked edge rusher in his class and a talented basketball player.

Bradley, who also unofficially visited South Carolina in June, hasn’t set a public commitment date but said last week he’s planning on a July or August announcement .

The Gamecocks jumped to No. 41 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings and No. 6 in the SEC after a Sunday night pledge from three-star Georgia wide receiver CJ Adams . South Carolina, entering its second season under coach Shane Beamer, is up to 10 public commitments.