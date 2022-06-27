ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Inmate dies at Delaware prison, state police launch investigation

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating the death of an inmate over the weekend at Sussex Correctional...

www.fox29.com

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Solving Homicide of James Leager

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the suspicious death of James Leager, 63, of Clayton, Delaware. On April 27, 2016, James was found in his vehicle on a farm property in the 700 block of Blackbird Greenspring Road. James was suffering from serious injuries, so he was transported to Kent General Hospital, where he remained until May 17, 2016, after succumbing to his injuries. James was a life-long resident of the Smyrna-Clayton area and was well known in the community.
CLAYTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Arrest Two, Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Wanted Subject

Delaware State Police have arrested 50-year-old Hope Wheatley of Laurel, DE and 30-year-old Amanda Adkins of Bridgeville, DE for hindering prosecution after an incident that occurred in the Lewes area earlier this month. On June 9, 2022, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Hope Wheatley and Amanda Adkins entered the Tokyo Steakhouse...
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office charges 15-year-old Parkside student for viral video threat

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Willards teen in connection to a threatening video posted to social media earlier this month. The video was brought to the attention of a school resource officer at Parkside High School on June 14th. The video, which went viral, showed a male holding what appeared to be a rifle while making inappropriate and insensitive threats, including, “Shoot n-word for fun, you hear me?”
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for Burglary and Multiple Thefts

Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Misty Gleason of Camden, DE for burglary and other related charges following an investigation that began in the Hartly area on Tuesday morning. On June 28, 2022, at approximately 6:21 a.m., troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road regarding a theft...
CAMDEN, DE
WMDT.com

Police searching for woman wanted across Eastern Shore

DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
LAW ENFORCEMENT
firststateupdate.com

State Police Investigating Inmates Death In Sussex County

Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death, which occurred yesterday at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said Delaware State Police detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are investigating the death of an inmate which...
GEORGETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

State Police Identify Inmate Who Died In Sussex County

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died at Sussex Correctional Institution on June 25, 2022 as Terry Spence, 52, of Lewes, DE. Officials said the investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available. Original Story. Delaware State Police...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

49th Delaware State Police Annual Trooper Youth Week Cadet Graduation

The Delaware State Police held the Trooper Youth Week Graduation Ceremony on Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022, at the Delaware State Police Training Academy Headquarters Complex in Dover, Delaware. Twenty men and women represented from high schools across the state of Delaware participated in a weeklong training program that paralleled...
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

WMDT.com

Four arrested following strong-arm robbery in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Four suspects were arrested early Saturday morning on robbery and other related charges in Ocean City. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported strong-arm robbery. Police met with the 25-year-old male victim from Baltimore who reported that he had been assaulted by three males who stole some of his personal property. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Daily Voice

South Jersey Mom Learns Fate In Daughter's Assault That Left Her Paralyzed, Blind: Report

A 22-year-old mother from Cumberland County has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison for beating her child so badly that she suffered brain damage. Elinette S. Muniz, of Millville, was sentenced Friday, June 24 on the aggravated assault charge in the February 2021 incident that left the 4-year-old child fighting for her life on a ventilator, NJ Advance Media reported.
WBOC

Smyrna Traffic Stop Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a 36-year-old Dover man on firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday morning. Police said that shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, a trooper on patrol observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound South Dupont Boulevard south of Carter Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on South Carter Road and made contact with the operator, identified as Michael Bauer. Police said that during the ensuing interaction with Bauer, troopers learned that he was in possession of a firearm. Bauer was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of Bauer led to the discovery of a loaded 9-millimeter untraceable handgun and approximately 10.42 grams of marijuana, according to police. A computer check of Bauer revealed that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

Driver Injured After Box Truck Overturns in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities say the driver of a box truck had to be taken to the hospital after the truck overturned in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, June 24 on Camp Arrowhead Road. Upon arrival, units found a...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Voice

South Jersey Mom Learns Fate In Daughter's Assault That Caused Brain Damage: Report

A 22-year-old mother from Cumberland County has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison for beating her child so badly that she suffered brain damage. Elinette S. Muniz, of Millville, was sentenced Friday, June 24 on the aggravated assault charge in the February 2021 incident that left the 4-year-old child fighting for her life on a ventilator, NJ Advance Media reported.
MILLVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Rabies Alert in Kent County, Delaware After Stray Cat Tests Positive

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — A health alert from Kent County after two people in Smyrna were exposed to rabies from a stray cat. The animal was found near the area of Smyrna Landing Road, a residential neighborhood. The cat tested positive for rabies on Tuesday. Anyone who thinks they might have encountered a stray cat in that area should immediately contact their doctor or the Division of Public Health rabies program.
KENT COUNTY, DE

