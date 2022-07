If you’re looking for a special place to watch the Fourth of July fireworks in Downtown Jacksonville, the Museum of Science and History might be it. The museum will host a special rooftop event at 8 p.m. Monday. Local music artist Erica Reese will perform in addition to games, light appetizers and cocktails. LaRoe Adams, is the vice president of visitor engagement and says it’s one of their biggest events of the year.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO